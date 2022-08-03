Rusher Wrestling

Tate Rusher won the state tournament at 138 last season and saw a lot of growth in the USA Wrestling National Championships in Fargo, N.D., this summer.

Competing at the USA Wrestling Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D., has always been the dream for Tate Rusher. After conquering the Class 6A State Tournament at 138, the Derby senior is only looking to build on his junior season.

Rusher has seen several local wrestlers head to the national tournament and said it was the pinnacle of summer wrestling. He qualified for the tournament by placing in the top four at the state tournament, and it didn’t take much convincing for Rusher make the trip to North Dakota for the second straight year.

