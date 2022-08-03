Competing at the USA Wrestling Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D., has always been the dream for Tate Rusher. After conquering the Class 6A State Tournament at 138, the Derby senior is only looking to build on his junior season.
Rusher has seen several local wrestlers head to the national tournament and said it was the pinnacle of summer wrestling. He qualified for the tournament by placing in the top four at the state tournament, and it didn’t take much convincing for Rusher make the trip to North Dakota for the second straight year.
It might be an intense tournament, but Rusher said he enjoyed interacting with people off the mat with all the opportunities to get to know other wrestlers and coaches during the eight-day competition.
“The whole experience is what makes it fun,” Rusher said. “Yeah, the wrestling is fun, and it is tough competition, but you build relationships with people who you wouldn’t bond with, and that is what it’s all about.”
There was also a familiar face competing in the girl’s tournament. 6A State Champion at 101, Amara Ehsa, also competed in the national tournament and went 1-2 in freestyle in a division with several nationally ranked opponents. Rusher said he watched her compete online but was not able to watch in person because of scheduling conflicts.
The wrestlers work with high school and college coaches during the tournament, which is an opportunity to meet new college coaches. Rusher said the Fort Hays State coach was one of the Kansas coaches he got to talk with during the tournament.
Rusher said the tournament didn’t go as he would liked, breaking his thumb in the second match. He battled that injury through the tournament, but he was able to see different aspects of his wrestling that he needs to work on, like being more confident in his throws. Despite a 2-4 overall record, he felt like he saw a lot of growth.
The memorable match for Rusher was his first freestyle match because it was center stage at the Fargo dome. He said there were about 28 mats scattered around, but there was one that was elevated where everyone could see.
“I would say my favorite match was my first freestyle match on the one center match on a stage,” Rusher said. “It is by far the scariest thing you’ll wrestle on but by far the coolest mat you’ll wrestle on.”
A high-caliber tournament like nationals brings out a lot of college coaches to do some scouting. Rusher said he had some interaction with college coaches, which was a cool experience as he heads into the next stage of the recruiting process.
Rusher has enjoyed his recruiting process so far and has seen new parts of the country through unofficial visits. He took an unofficial visit to the Citadel in Charleston, S.C., which was a special opportunity for him.
Overall the experience of the national tournament was a positive one for Rusher, and it gave him a lot of motivation to work harder leading up to the high school season. A big goal is to repeat as state champion and compete at the highest level. The tournament gave him extra time on the mat, which was the biggest benefit to the national tournament.
“It is all about mat time,” Rusher said. “Going up to Fargo, you know you might not win it or even place, but you are going to get mat time, you are going to learn from the experience, and it is going to make you an overall better wrestler.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.