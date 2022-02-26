Junior Tate Rusher paced back and forth across the mat just before his championship match at 138 at Hartman Arena. It was evident that he was locked in and ready for his bout against Patrick Foxworth of Junction City.
“I knew I had him when I locked the cradle up,” Rusher said. “That has been my move all year, and once I locked that up, I knew it was over.”
It took Rusher two minutes to record the fall, which sparked the celebration among the Derby faithful. The dream finally became a reality for Rusher, who had been working for this moment since he was young.
“This means the world to me; I have been working for this since I was six years old,” Rusher said. “Just to finally be here is an amazing feeling.”
The Panthers sealed a runner-up finish with 142.5 points as all Derby wrestlers qualified for the second day of the tournament, which put the Panthers in a position to take a trophy.
Derby had eight wrestlers take state medalists led by its junior class that produced five top-six finishes.
“It was a total team effort all weekend long,” head coach Bill Ross said. “Everybody tried to count us out all year long, but we knew that once we got healthy and everyone on the mat, we had a chance to make a run. We went after it and were just a bit short this year, but we’ll go back to work and see if we can take care of business next year.”
The biggest heartbreak of the day came in the final at 120, where junior Braden Tatum was defeated on a decision near the buzzer on a controversial call. Tatum led 4-3 over Dylan Sheler of Campus heading into the final ten seconds, Sheler made a move and was awarded a takedown after the buzzer sounded following a discussion by the referees. It was unclear if the takedown was completed in regulation, but the decision will be one that will just make Tatum hungrier for his next season of Derby wrestling.
“It was a little bit of a controversial call because of the control for the takedown and if there was time on the clock,” Ross said. “It was a tough decision; it is the referee’s decision on that, and it is what it is. But Tatum is a wonderful young man, we love that kid and he is definitely going to be back.”
Junior Knowlyn Egan embraced the coaches following his third-place finish at 145 after a tough 3-1 decision against Michael Solomon of Blue Valley. Sophomore Peyton Neptune made a statement at 182 with a third-place finish on a 6-2 decision over Kaden Nelson from Shawnee Mission South.
Junior Cole Molloy placed sixth at 113 after dropping his final match to Jantzen Borge of Manhattan on an 8-0 major decision. Junior Miles Wash got a rematch of his regional championship match against Talique Houston of Manhattan but took sixth place on a gritty 4-3 decision.
It was a tough season for junior Troy Allen, who had to battle through a shoulder dislocation multiple times but fought through it to qualify for state. Allen will have some time to get healthy in the offseason after exiting in the third round of the consolation matches on a 10-5 decision against Zaine Mayfield of Gardner Edgerton.
Junior Layne Sweat will be another key piece for Derby next season after qualifying for state at 126. Sweat gained a lot of experience at the state tournament after being eliminated by Firo Vontress in the second round of the consolation matches.
The young guns for the Panthers shined in the tournament and gives Derby a lot of momentum in the future. Sophomore Diego Gauna gave Derby big points with a fourth-place finish.
Sophomore Mason Hopper reached the third round of the consolation matches, which will give Hopper a lot of confidence heading into his junior season. Freshman Jayden Grijalva took fifth at 106 in his first state wrestling appearance with a win by decision over Braydon Pacheco of Garden City on an 8-4 decision.
Senior Alexander Hurtt got key points for the Panthers in the final state tournament of his career with a win by fall over Franklyn VanBebber of Wyandotte.
The Panthers head into the offseason hungry to improve on their state placing this season and will return 11 of the 12 state qualifiers, including all of its medalists.
“Anytime you finish the season like this as a family battling together is some solid momentum for us,” Ross said. “These guys are going to come back to work next year with one goal in mind. They will put their time in the offseason because they realize that offseason wrestling creates winter champions, and that is what was are going to do.”