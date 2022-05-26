Running Wild: Derby defeats Gardner-Edgerton 11-1 to advance to state semifinal
Derby scored five runs off passed balls in an 11-1 win over Gardner-Edgerton in the first round of the state tournament on May 26.
The Panthers were aggressive on the base paths and strung hits together to build momentum.
"Getting runs by being aggressive on the bases was really important," Kyler Demel said. "Those runs gave us momentum to keep going...It was just kind of the snowball effect, and it helped us a lot."
Both Demel and Rylee Frager scored on a single passed ball in a four-run inning that featured three total runs on passed balls.
With Demel at third and Frager at second, the lead runner Demel had a great jump to score easily, but the ball skipped away from the pitcher on the throw to the plate, allowing Frager to break for home and score.
"I saw the passed ball and I knew [Demel] was going no matter what," Frager said. "I rounded third and saw them toss the ball; it got passed them, and I just went for it."
Chloe Enslinger scored on one earlier in the fourth, and Trinity Kuntz scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.
Raegan Jackson picked up two RBIs in the ballgame. Jackson started the scoring with a single in the first and singled in the seventh to add to the Derby lead.
Trinity Kuntz, Audrey Steinert, Frager, and Addy Canfield all collected RBIs for the Panthers, who kept the line moving with 15 hits in the ballgame.
Demel went three for three at the plate with two walks and three runs scored. She got on base to spark several innings, and head coach Christy Weve credited Demel for her energy throughout the game.
"Kyler [Demel] had a great game," Weve said. "She steps into the box with a lot of confidence, has a ton of energy and nothing really phases her."
Morgan Haupt earned the win and gave up one run on five hits in five innings with four strikeouts and four walks. The lone run came on an RBI single by Makenna Trout in the fifth. Canfield tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and a walk.
Derby will face the top-seeded Washburn Rural in the state semifinal. First pitch from the Shawnee Mission School District Softball Complex is scheduled for 10 AM.
vs. Gardner-Edgerton (State Tournament: May 26)
DERBY 2 1 1 4 0 2 1 - 11 15 2
GARDNER-EDGERTON 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 5 1
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Pruetting (GE)
2B: Grady, Frager, Kuntz (DRBY)
3B: Kuntz, Demel (DRBY)
RBI: Jackson 2, Steinert, Frager, Canfield, Kuntz (DRBY); Trout (GE)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
