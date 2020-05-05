Kenni Henson saw the upcoming 12 months going differently when UMKC wrapped up its 2018-19 season.
The former Derby golfer had been limited to six rounds after suffering an injury, but had high aspirations of what her sophomore season would become.
Three months later, UMKC announced that it would be disbanding its women’s golf and men’s tennis programs at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
It was stunning news for Henson, realizing that only months and not years stood between her and the end of her Roo career.
“I got super close with my teammates [there],” she said. “We had a little family with the coaches and when we found out about the news we were shocked …we didn’t really actually think it could be happening, so we kind of pushed it aside at first.”
She and her teammates put their names in the NCAA transfer portal, which caught the eye of Wichita State women’s golf coach Tom McCurdy. He was no stranger to Henson, having followed her career at Derby and recruiting her out of high school.
The Kansas Women’s Amateur was held two weeks after the UMKC announcement and McCurdy was on-site at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, Kan., to witness Henson play one of the state’s most prestigious courses.
The desire to reconnect was immediate. He pulled Henson and UMKC teammate Megan Lucas aside and told both that he’d be interested in having them at Wichita State.
McCurdy said Prairie Dunes is one of Kansas’ toughest courses around the green and walked away impressed with how the Derby graduate performed against the talented field.
“She was steady and consistent,” McCurdy said. “She had composure and made smart decisions around the greens. She looked the part whereas a couple of years ago at [high school] regionals, there were nerves.”
Then there was playing off the tee, which is an area of Henson’s games that he has zero concerns.
“She hits it out there where most college players can’t,” McCurdy said. “You can’t teach that. That’s just God reaching down and touching her and saying, ‘you can hit it long.’”
The Shockers were Henson’s No. 2 choice out of her Panther career, so making the decision to join the program wasn’t difficult. Her April 16, 2020, signing brings her back to her home county, shining a light on two state medals that she won at Derby.
It’s also one of McCurdy’s biggest influxes of signings from the Sunflower State. Joining Henson at Wichita State are UMKC teammate Megan Lucas (Washburn Rural) and Madison Slayton (Wichita Trinity).
“We love having the good Kansas players stay home and be Shockers,” he added.
Henson and her teammates were also stung by the NCAA’s decision to cancel and suspend all sports due to COVID-19. It was a bittersweet moment, realizing that the program wouldn’t be able to finish out its last season together.
In the two months since the decision was finalized, Henson has had time to prepare mentally for her move back to Sedgwick County and playing in the American Athletic Conference.
“I don’t want to take anything for granted,” she said. “I want to put my heart into every round I play because you never know when it’ll be the last one you’ll get to play for a while.”