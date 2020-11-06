Check out scores from across the state in the second week of the playoffs.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Regional=
Class 1A=
Centralia 52, Wabaunsee 6
Conway Springs 14, Plainville 7
Inman 50, Remington 7
Oakley 27, Sedgwick 24
Olpe 53, Jackson Heights 0
Smith Center 34, Ell-Saline 10
Uniontown 45, Northeast-Arma 0
Class 2A=
Beloit def. Phillipsburg, forfeit
Garden Plain 25, Hillsboro 20
Hoisington def. Cimarron, forfeit
Nemaha Central 40, Silver Lake 30
Osage City def. Fredonia, forfeit
Pittsburg Colgan 24, Wellsville 0
Rossville 53, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 21
Class 3A=
Andale 53, Clearwater 0
Frontenac 22, Burlington 6
Holton 49, Baldwin 8
Perry-Lecompton 20, Topeka Hayden 7
Prairie View 13, Girard 12
Riley County 43, Scott City 14
Southeast Saline 20, Marysville 0
Wichita Collegiate 35, Cheney 20
Class 4A=
Arkansas City 33, Andover Central 28
Basehor-Linwood 19, Eudora 12
Bishop Miege 63, Fort Scott 12
Buhler 42, Rose Hill 8
McPherson 52, Augusta 20
Tonganoxie 49, Lansing 10
Wamego 21, El Dorado 18
Class 5A=
BV Southwest 27, Topeka Seaman 21
DeSoto 56, Leavenworth 31
Kapaun Mount Carmel 38, Goddard 15
Maize 59, Maize South 27
Mill Valley 51, Spring Hill 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Pittsburg 13
Wichita Bishop Carroll 42, Hutchinson 28
Wichita Northwest 69, Wichita Heights 0
Class 6A=
BV North 33, Olathe East 21
Blue Valley 24, BV Northwest 7
Derby 48, Gardner-Edgerton 28
Junction City 70, Washburn Rural 25
Lawrence def. Dodge City, forfeit
Olathe North 38, Olathe Northwest 17
SM Northwest 26, Olathe West 14
Wichita East 20, Manhattan 7
Eight-Player DI=
Attica/Argonia 60, La Crosse 14
Canton-Galva 56, Burlingame 6
Chase County 56, Sedan 18
Hoxie 50, South Gray 0
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 60, Oswego 0
Wichita County 68, Rawlins County 0
Eight-Player DII=
Caldwell 36, Central Plains 34
Crest 64, Hartford 14
Hanover 52, Axtell 6
Victoria 50, Sylvan-Lucas 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 36, South Central 26