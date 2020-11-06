High School Football Scores graphic

Check out scores from across the state in the second week of the playoffs.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Regional=

Class 1A=

Centralia 52, Wabaunsee 6

Conway Springs 14, Plainville 7

Inman 50, Remington 7

Oakley 27, Sedgwick 24

Olpe 53, Jackson Heights 0

Smith Center 34, Ell-Saline 10

Uniontown 45, Northeast-Arma 0

Class 2A=

Beloit def. Phillipsburg, forfeit

Garden Plain 25, Hillsboro 20

Hoisington def. Cimarron, forfeit

Nemaha Central 40, Silver Lake 30

Osage City def. Fredonia, forfeit

Pittsburg Colgan 24, Wellsville 0

Rossville 53, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 21

Class 3A=

Andale 53, Clearwater 0

Frontenac 22, Burlington 6

Holton 49, Baldwin 8

Perry-Lecompton 20, Topeka Hayden 7

Prairie View 13, Girard 12

Riley County 43, Scott City 14

Southeast Saline 20, Marysville 0

Wichita Collegiate 35, Cheney 20

Class 4A=

Arkansas City 33, Andover Central 28

Basehor-Linwood 19, Eudora 12

Bishop Miege 63, Fort Scott 12

Buhler 42, Rose Hill 8

McPherson 52, Augusta 20

Tonganoxie 49, Lansing 10

Wamego 21, El Dorado 18

Class 5A=

BV Southwest 27, Topeka Seaman 21

DeSoto 56, Leavenworth 31

Kapaun Mount Carmel 38, Goddard 15

Maize 59, Maize South 27

Mill Valley 51, Spring Hill 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Pittsburg 13

Wichita Bishop Carroll 42, Hutchinson 28

Wichita Northwest 69, Wichita Heights 0

Class 6A=

BV North 33, Olathe East 21

Blue Valley 24, BV Northwest 7

Derby 48, Gardner-Edgerton 28

Junction City 70, Washburn Rural 25

Lawrence def. Dodge City, forfeit

Olathe North 38, Olathe Northwest 17

SM Northwest 26, Olathe West 14

Wichita East 20, Manhattan 7

Eight-Player DI=

Attica/Argonia 60, La Crosse 14

Canton-Galva 56, Burlingame 6

Chase County 56, Sedan 18

Hoxie 50, South Gray 0

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 60, Oswego 0

Wichita County 68, Rawlins County 0

Eight-Player DII=

Caldwell 36, Central Plains 34

Crest 64, Hartford 14

Hanover 52, Axtell 6

Victoria 50, Sylvan-Lucas 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 36, South Central 26

