While an NCAA recruiting dead period has put a damper on spring and summer recruiting, it hasn’t silenced the excitement around the Derby football roster.
The program has earned every ounce of confidence, playing in five-straight state championship games and sitting as Class 6A’s winningest program (83-6) since winning a title in 2013.
Derby currently has 22 graduates playing college football and that number will grow with its upcoming classes.
Ryan Wallace, who is the K-State football recruiting editor for GoPowercat and the 247Sports network, and Rivals recruiting writer (for Kansas and Missouri) Randy Withers each weighed in on six Derby prospects from the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes.
QB LEM WASH
(6-0, 208, 2020)
After making eight starts as a junior, Wash’s name continues to blossom as one of Kansas’ most sought-after recruits for the 2020 class.
Totaling 41 touchdowns last fall, Wash showcased his arm (14) and his ability to run (27). Having already garnered offers from Butler CC, Dodge City CC, Garden City CC, Hutchinson CC, Missouri State, Tennessee Tech and Washburn, that number will continue to grow.
“Wash is one of the most intriguing prospects in the state for the current recruiting cycle and someone who several analysts at 247Sports (myself included) believe is vastly underrated and underrecruited at the moment,” Wallace added.
At the same time, both Wallace and Withers wonder what could have been if he would have been able to participate in the summer camp circuit.
“The cancellation of so many camps and combines have hurt his recruitment because so many coaches were waiting to get eyes on him with personal evaluations,” Wallace said. “He’s the type of player who could’ve competed and excelled at a variety of positions, and would’ve likely earned more scholarships by now.”
Withers also indicated that some colleges might choose to pursue Wash and his athletic, strong frame at other positions.
“He is one of the best quarterbacks in the state right now and has the chance to be one of the better players in the state,” Withers said. “… He has done a lot, but it goes back to the size.”
RB DYLAN EDWARDS
(5’8, 155, 2023)
Speed, speed and more speed.
Both Wallace and Withers rave about Edwards’ tape thus far, also understanding the lineage that has come before him. His father Leon was a Wichita Southeast standout before moving on to Kansas State and his brother Kevion also played at Derby, graduating in 2019.
“He has the ability to go the distance any time he touches the football,” Withers said. “What I think will be fun to watch with him … they’re going to give him the ball on the ground, but as he gets older and understands the passing game more, he’ll be a mismatch for any defense.”
While Edwards still has three years of growth in front of him, that hasn’t stopped coaches from wondering where he might stand in May 2023.
“He can flat out fly in the first 10 yards and bounces in and out of pressure with good burst,” Wallace said. “He’s a true make-you-miss runner. The only thing missing is a little more meat, but entering just his sophomore year there’s a lot of time for him to develop in the weight room.”
Wallace also anticipates Edwards being one of the more sought-after recruits in Kansas in 2023.
“Likely to become a starter this fall, or at least play a more significant role offensively, I suspect Edwards will emerge as one of the more sought-after recruits in the state for 2023 – much like fellow area running back John Randle Jr. at Wichita Heights,” Wallace added.
OL ALEX KEY
(6’4, 265, 2021)
The potential of the junior-to-be were quick mentions of both Wallace and Withers.
Both already felt like he was competing to be Derby’s best lineman as a sophomore and are intrigued to see what the next two years hold.
“You watch No. 64 [Key] pull through a hole … he’s just fun to watch,” Withers said. “His athleticism and size are great. He’s a little bigger than his teammates and he can still grow.”
Wallace said Key is exceptionally quick for his size and that’ll be an asset to him in the recruiting market.
“Derby frequently asked him to pull or get outside the hashes to secure blocks and he did both with ease thanks to his athleticism,” Wallace said. “He’ll have to continue to grow in his strength and technique over the next two seasons, but he has the raw tools that will certainly attract FBS-type attention.”
OL DYLAN CONN
(6’3, 290, 2021)
The younger brother of Alex, Dylan is a bit of a wild card on the offensive line due to his positional versatility. Poised to potentially play multiple spots in 2020, Withers said his recruitment has more room for development.
“He’s a different kind of body than his brother,” Withers said. “He is poised to transition to the interior line and I think he’ll be a bulldog … Dylan has a chance to be the linchpin of a very good Derby offensive line.”
OL JONAS VICKERS
(6’3, 285, 2021)
Sheer strength is what both feel will be Vickers’ calling card with college coaches.
Wallace noticed how Vickers teamed up with now Nebraska Cornhusker Alex Conn on the left side of Derby’s offensive line last year and overmatched every opponent.
“Vickers is the power man up front for the Panthers,” Wallace said. “… Derby ran behind [both] a ton and for good reason. As a run blocker, he can create lanes against interior defenders or manhandle smaller linebackers who try and come up to stop the run.”
Withers said Derby does a great job at showcasing how athletic their offensive linemen are in a variety of blocking schemes.
“Like [Key], Vickers is a big, physical and nasty offensive lineman,” Withers said. “They’re both likely guards at the next level, but they do a great job at climbing to the next level of [a defense].”
DB COREY AKINS
(6’1, 170, 2021)
While Akins did mix in for backup duty in 2019, the growing defensive back is quickly becoming one of Derby’s most intriguing prospects for college coaches. With up to two inches of growth from just last season, Akins’ frame (4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash) isn’t slowing down either.
“Corey has a frame that you love for a cornerback,” Withers said. “… The thing about him that impresses me is he’s such a long athlete on film.”
Wallace said size and speed alone stand out, but his toolset will attract coaches because of the room for development.
“He has some refining to do, especially catching the football …,” he said. “But he plays the ball well, isn’t afraid of being physical, and certainly should test well in things like vertical, 40, agility drills.”