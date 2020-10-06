The days since Monday, Sept. 28 have hit close to home for all corners of Derby High School.
While faculty and students understood COVID-19 could enter the building, the reality of a cluster (as defined by the KDHE, Kansas Department of Health and Environment) still stung.
As of Friday, Oct. 2, 10 active cases had been identified inside the high school. That is the same number that was released in the USD 260 COVID-19 Dashboard the week prior. Specifics, including recoveries or grade levels, are not made available.
Athletically, cases have been identified in freshman volleyball, girls cross country and all three levels of football.
“It was a shock,” District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said. “… When this happened with the football team, I think it was a wake-up call for our student athletes.”
Due to the positive cases and the quarantine requirements of contact tracing, Baldwin said athletes have considered or are going remote in order to avoid loss of competition. The proximity of the postseason has also sparked those plans as one contact trace could potentially end an athlete’s season since most fall sports will finish within the next 30 days.
After its decision to suspend all football-related activities at the high school, Baldwin confirmed that roughly 10 percent of the roster had been confirmed COVID-19 positive. It helped iron out plans to step away in hopes of resuming the season sooner rather than later.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) put in a policy this fall that allowed virus cancellations to be deemed a “no contest.” Derby’s games against Salina South (Sept. 25) and Hutchinson (Oct. 2) fall under this policy and won’t be considered forfeits.
USD 260 administration confirmed that plans are in place to resume virtual meetings on Monday,
Oct. 5 and to begin football practice two days later. That would allow Derby to play its Oct. 9 game against Campus with the players that have been cleared by the Sedgwick County Health Department.
At the Sept. 28 school board meeting, Baldwin, Hamblin and football coach Brandon Clark presented on the ongoing quarantine and suspension of the football season.
At the meeting, Baldwin said that he spoke with all 13 athletic directors that represent AVCTL I and II schools and, while Campus is the only other school that had recently been under quarantine, each discussed how they’re handling COVID-19 confirmations on a case-by-case basis.
As of Friday, Oct. 2, only one positive test had been identified with Campus football, compared to the 10-plus cases that once stood in the sport for Derby.
Understanding the basis of each positive test and their proximity to other students, athletes and coaches will heavily dictate the decision for Derby administration and whether or not play should continue.
Baldwin said there is fear and anxiety for an athlete when their team is impacted by quarantine policy, but it’s a roadblock teams have to endure if it comes up. When it comes to potentially testing positive on day 13 of a 14-day quarantine, the activities director understands the frustrations that come with the process.
“I think Coach Clark said it best and if we have to hit pause [in any one sport], we want to let these kids have the chance to finish their goals at the end of the season,” Baldwin added.
Freshman volleyball also had a confirmed case. That led to a cancellation of its Sept. 24 triangular, but it has since been able to resume most team activities. It also added a triangular at Campus to make up for the loss of the event.
The afternoon of Friday, Oct. 2 also brought Derby’s newest confirmation of a positive case in girls cross country. According to the Panther’s Tale, the athlete that had tested positive had not practiced since Sept. 25 after exposure at an event outside of Derby.
While the girls team did back out of its Oct. 3 trip to the Newton Invitational, the boys are still able to compete and the girls will not go on any official quarantine.
KSHSAA also released its regional and sub-state plans for each fall sport. Specifics on brackets and pairings will be released at a later date.
Modifications were made to each sport, allowing the postseason to begin with geographic proximity as the highest priority. The soonest that Class 6A schools from the Wichita and Kansas City metro areas could see each other would be state in any sport.