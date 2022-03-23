The girl’s hurdling group at Derby High is loaded with talent and has athletes that strive to improve every day. Senior Chloe Igo, junior Mayciee Bell and sophomore Rylan Syring are a few top Panther hurdlers that may have an opportunity to score points for Derby throughout the season.
Igo, Bell and Syring all bring their own skills to the table, and each saw significant growth in hurdles last season.
As one of the staple sprinters for Derby and a key piece of the 4x100 relay team, Igo is determined to beat her 11th place finish in the 300m hurdles at state last season. She started hurdling midway through her freshman year and picked it back up last season after spring sports were cancelled in 2020.
Igo said she got herself worked up a little bit before the state meet last year, and the coaches have helped her build more confidence. Improving her confidence is something that she would like to carry into the season and apply it in all of her events.
Bell brought a lot of hurdling experience into her season and saw significant growth last season when she started competing in the 300m hurdles.
In her seventh-grade season, Bell decided to try hurdling and believed she could be a mainstay in the event in eighth grade.
Bell placed second in the 100m and won the 300m hurdles at the regional meet but wasn’t satisfied with her finish at the state meet. She said she is feeling really good heading into the season and has set a goal to finish inside the top three at state and beat a school record in the hurdling events.
Syring had a very good freshman season for the Panthers last year in multiple events. She won the long jump at the regional meet and had some success in the hurdling events the previous season.
She saw a lot of growth in her first year hurdling, but learned on the fly throughout the year and was committed to improving in indoor track with the Shocker Track Club.
Syring nearly has to start from scratch to refine her technique and was appreciative of her coaches for providing insight to redevelop her approach.
“I had to restart; last year was my first year ever hurdling so [I was] coming into something brand new,” Syring said. “We have some amazing coaches in club and at Derby that have taught me some of the tips and tricks that can make you faster.”
A big goal for Syring will be carrying a positive mindset into her racing events, regardless of how she jumped at a particular meet. She said you have to have the right mindset and know that you control the race.
Igo, Bell and Syring said that the group of hurdlers is closer than any other on the track team, and the chemistry is strong between the trio.
Bell believes that the group is in for a big year because of the improvement everyone has made. Syring credited coach Garrett LeBarge for emphasizing team bonding and that the group can stay loose and have fun but is also dedicated to getting better.
“I’d say we are closer than most of the track team,” Syring said. “Coach LeBarge is an awesome coach and is very pro-team bonding and everything; we joke around, laugh a lot, but we get a lot of work done too.”