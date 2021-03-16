Isaac Ray, Derby basketball
Nathan Alspaw

Senior Isaac Ray and junior Fontaine Williams were a part of a group of four Panthers that earned AVCTL-I postseason honors. Senior Blake Chadwick and junior Jameer Clemons received honorable mention.

Williams and Clemons were Derby’s two leading scorers, tallying 10.4 and 16.4 points per game, respectively. Campus senior Sterling Chapman was named league MVP, while Maize coach Chris Grill earned coach of the year honors. Both schools played in state championship games with the Eagles earning their first state title in school history, defeating Topeka West, 55-43.

AVCTL-I BOYS BASKETBALL

1st team

Sterling Chapman, Campus

Stevie Strong, Campus

Myles Thompson, Hutchinson

Kyle Grill, Maize

Jacob Hanna, Maize

2nd team

Isaac Ray, Derby

Fontaine Williams, Derby

Avery Johnson, Maize

Javon Buchanan, Maize South

Jaxon Brackeen, Newton

Devon Junghans, Salina South

Honorable mention

Blake Chadwick, Derby

Jameer Clemons, Derby

Jayden Hall, Campus

Zion Young, Campus

Winston Bing, Maize

Isaiah Atwater, Maize South

Parker Scott, Maize South

Elijah Edwards, Newton

Dylan Petz, Newton

Colin Schreiber, Salina South

AJ Johnson, Salina South

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Sterling Chapman, Campus

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Grill, Maize

