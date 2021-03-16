Senior Isaac Ray and junior Fontaine Williams were a part of a group of four Panthers that earned AVCTL-I postseason honors. Senior Blake Chadwick and junior Jameer Clemons received honorable mention.
Williams and Clemons were Derby’s two leading scorers, tallying 10.4 and 16.4 points per game, respectively. Campus senior Sterling Chapman was named league MVP, while Maize coach Chris Grill earned coach of the year honors. Both schools played in state championship games with the Eagles earning their first state title in school history, defeating Topeka West, 55-43.
AVCTL-I BOYS BASKETBALL
1st team
Sterling Chapman, Campus
Stevie Strong, Campus
Myles Thompson, Hutchinson
Kyle Grill, Maize
Jacob Hanna, Maize
2nd team
Isaac Ray, Derby
Fontaine Williams, Derby
Avery Johnson, Maize
Javon Buchanan, Maize South
Jaxon Brackeen, Newton
Devon Junghans, Salina South
Honorable mention
Blake Chadwick, Derby
Jameer Clemons, Derby
Jayden Hall, Campus
Zion Young, Campus
Winston Bing, Maize
Isaiah Atwater, Maize South
Parker Scott, Maize South
Elijah Edwards, Newton
Dylan Petz, Newton
Colin Schreiber, Salina South
AJ Johnson, Salina South
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Sterling Chapman, Campus
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Grill, Maize