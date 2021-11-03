Top-seeded Derby quickly closed the book on the Cinderella story with a 49-point first quarter to defeat Wichita Southeast 63-9 in the first round of the 6A football playoffs on Oct. 29. This week, the Panthers will face its biggest test since week seven with an intriguing matchup against a red-hot Wichita East.
Following a lackluster 1-3 start, Wichita East has fired off five straight wins, including a 26-19 win over Bishop Carroll in week eight. The eighth-seeded Blue Aces were nearly on autopilot in the 24-7 win over Garden City in the opening round of the playoffs.
“Wichita East has progressively gotten better and better,” Clark said. “They found their niche offensively. They can throw the ball really well, and the offensive line does a good job protecting the quarterback. He is a great scrambler, so we have to make sure we keep them in check.”
The Derby defense will have to be ready for anything as the Blue Aces offense has some lethal weapons led by sophomore quarterback Daeonte Mitchell. The 6’2” quarterback has a strong arm and can make a throw on the run if he needs to scramble.
“Obviously, their quarterback is someone we will need to pay attention to,” Clark said. “They also have a good running back, and a couple of receivers that we have to make sure don’t get behind us.”
Wichita East can score in a variety of different ways, and the key for the Panther defense will be eliminating the big plays.
“Wichita East is a big-play team, so we have to eliminate those big plays and keep everything in front of us,” Clark said. “That definitely is a big concern for us, just eliminating the big or explosive play because they have had a lot of them this season.”
Derby has been susceptible to the big play this season, and in the matchup with Wichita Southeast, the lone touchdown came on an 83-yard run. If the Blue Aces break free, it could put some pressure on the Panther offense.
According to Clark, Wichita East has an aggressive defense that likes to stack the box backed by a big defensive line with a quick secondary behind them.
It will likely be a challenge for a Derby offense that has scored on the first run play from scrimmage the last two games and a group of starters that have only played 15 snaps in two games.
“This will be a tough game,” Clark said. “We will have a long week ahead of us to prepare for this one.”
Kickoff from Panther Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
6A POSTSEASON REGIONAL MATCHUPS
WEST
No. 8 Wichita East (6-3) at No. 1 Derby (8-0)
No. 10 Gardner Edgerton (4-5) at No. 2 Manhattan (8-1)
No. 6 Lawrence (7-2) at No. 3 Junction City (8-1)
No. 5 Lawrence Free State (7-2) at No. 4 Washburn Rural (8-1)
EAST
No. 8 Olathe South (5-4) at No. 1 BV Northwest (8-1)
No. 7 BV West (5-4) at No. 2 Blue Valley (8-1)
No. 6 SM Northwest (6-3) at No. 3 Olathe West (7-2)
No. 5 Olathe Northwest (6-3) at No. 4 Olathe North (7-2)