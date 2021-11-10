The Derby Panthers moved onto the sectional round with a 63-26 win over Wichita East and now face a new challenge against Lawrence-Free State.
The Firebirds are fresh off a dominating 42-10 win on the road over Washburn Rural and will have to make the long trip to Panther Stadium with a sub-state berth on the line.
Lawrence-Free State, led by quarterback Jet Dineen, has been battle-tested against some of the top talent in the East, which includes a loss to Olathe North. The Firebirds handled the number one seed in the 5A East with a 41-20 win over Mill Valley (9-1) in week five.
If that Dineen name sounds familiar, you are on the right track. Jet’s brothers, Joe and Jay, both donned the crimson and blue at the University of Kansas, with Jax representing the royal purple and white at Kansas State.
Dineen is both a quarterback and free safety for the Firebirds, but his offensive ability alongside some added weapons will be a threat for the Derby defense.
“Free State has a couple of receivers that are really good and a running back that can run the ball really well,” Clark said. “Then you put Dineen back there with the quarterback run game back; that is pretty dangerous, and he can throw the ball too.”
According to Clark, the Firebirds have a lot of height on both the offensive and defensive lines that are disciplined and can move off the ball quickly.
For Derby, the offense will need to be prepared for a variety of defensive fronts. On film, the Firebirds have shown a 5-3 front against run-heavy teams but will also mix up the secondary to keep teams on their toes.
Preparation is vital for the Panthers heading into the matchup, and at this time of the year, practices become more critical to success. The ability to play fast on Friday is crucial for Derby, and the biggest emphasis to do that is preparation.
“A lot of playing fast is being prepared, and if we can have a good week of preparation, that will allow us to play fast on Friday,” Clark said. “If we go through the motions this week and don’t prepare well, we are not going to be as instinctive as we would like on Friday.”
Kickoff from Panther Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.