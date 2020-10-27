Chatter of what a Derby playoff run could look like is far from uncommon. After all, the program has made it to the state championship game six times (winning five) since 2013.
That talk is virtually extinct in the Panther locker room. Head coach Brandon Clark certainly understands the intrigue for drawing up a bracket and saw Derby put together arguably its most complete game to-date on Friday, whopping Maize South, 48-10. However, he said their 100-plus players and coaches aren’t shutting the door on any opponent prematurely.
Derby will begin its postseason chase at home against Wichita Southeast (1-5) on Friday at Panther Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. It is the first game between the two schools since 2013. It was the last of 15 consecutive years that the two schools had played.
“Come [the Oct. 25 meeting] with the coaches, our focus was on Wichita Southeast,” Clark said. “That’s all we’ll focus on this week and making us the best team we can be Friday night.”
Reminiscent of its win against Bishop Carroll on Sept. 18, Derby’s gameplan tormented a normally stout Maize South roster. Having seen almost the exact opposite come true one week prior against Maize, Clark said consistency is paramount.
“We’ve got to be consistent in everything we do,” he said. “That’s throughout the week … and it correlates to the playing field. We were consistent on Friday and hopefully we keep it going.”
Having held its second opponent of the fall to 100 rushing yards or fewer, Derby’s defense will look to take another step forward against the Buffaloes.
Whether it be quarantine or an injury bug, the Panthers have been dealt a number of blows. Clark is confident, though, that the unit can build even further from Friday’s performance.
Depth is continuing to evolve across the defensive line, seeing sophomores Leshaon Davis and Samuel Same join juniors and seniors Andon Carpenter, Quentin Dorsey, Kaleb Gifford and Isaac Swetnam.
An offensive line that is void of seniors continues to mold in front of Derby’s backfield. Sophomore running back Dylan Edwards became the seventh player to rush for 1,000 or more yards in a season since 2014. He joined Curtis Whitten (2014), Brady Rust (2015), Brody Kooser (2016, 2017), Hunter Igo (2017), Tre Washington (2018, 2019) and Lem Wash (2019).
It is the first of at least two more home games for Derby. Only time will tell whether or not that number grows, but Clark said the performance and a chance to be in front of the home crowd definitely made a difference in the home opener.
“I hadn’t seen the kids that excited for a long time,” he said. “… We finally saw the team we can be if we play well.”
Derby ties won’t only be on the home sideline against Wichita Southeast. Former Panther Jameson Moore (2010 graduate) is an assistant coach for the Buffaloes.
2020 Derby football statistics (thru week 8)
PASSING
Lem Wash, 53-of-80 (63.5%), 658 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT
RUSHING
Dylan Edwards, 116 carries, 1,025 yards, 13 TD, 1 FUM
Lem Wash, 111 carries, 740 yards, 11 TD, 1 FUM
RECEIVING
Reid Liston, 19 catches, 250 yards, 2 TD, 1 FUM
Dylan Edwards, 13 catches, 166 yards, 1 TD
Drake Thatcher, 10 catches, 147 yards, 4 TD
Mercer Thatcher, 4 catches, 54 yards
DEFENSE
Jack Hileman, 2 interceptions
Coleson Syring, 1 fumble recovery
Samuel Same, 1 fumble recovery
TEAM STATISTICS
2,629 yards of offense (438.1 ypg)
1,967 rushing yards (327.8 ypg)
658 passing yards (109.6 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 26-of-61 (42.6%)
4th down conversions: 12-of-20 (60.0%)
Opponent total yards: 1,824 (304 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 922 yards (153.6 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 902 yards (150.3 ypg)
Opponent 3rd downs: 27-of-71 (38.0%)
Opponent 4th downs: 4-of-12 (33.3%)