The road to Emporia begins this Friday at the start of the state playoffs.
It’s a journey that arguably no team in Class 6A knows better than the top-seeded Panthers (8-0). They are starting their quest to a fifth-straight state championship game and fourth title over that stretch.
Derby will host No. 16 Wichita North (0-8). The last meeting between these two programs in 2016 ended in a 62-0 Panther win.
Even as his team moves into the state playoffs undefeated for the third
time in four years, coach Brandon Clark said his team isn’t taking its foot off the gas pedal.
“Undefeated in the playoffs means nothing,” Clark said as records reset. “Everyone is 0-0 right now.”
The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) switched its playoff model for Class 6A in 2016. Derby has now been the No. 1 seed three of those four seasons.
Dating back to its state title in 2015, Derby is 18-1 in the playoffs. Its total playoff record since Clark took over in 2006 is 32-8.
That four-season playoff win total for Derby surpasses the number of overall wins for league foes Campus (17), Salina Central (16), Salina South (12) and Newton (11).
CLASS 6A PLAYOFFS (Week 9)
WEST
[1] Derby vs. [16] Wichita North
[2] Dodge City vs. [15] Campus
[3] Topeka vs. [14] Garden City
[4] Manhattan vs. [13] Hutchinson
[5] Lawrence Free State vs.
[12] Wichita South
[6] BV West vs. [11] SM West
[7] Junction City vs. [10] Wichita Southeast
[8] Wichita West vs. [9] Wichita East
EAST
[1] Gardner-Edgerton vs. [16] SM North
[2] Olathe North vs. [15] Olathe Northwest
[3] SM Northwest vs. [14] BV Northwest
[4] Olathe East vs. [13] Olathe South
[5] Blue Valley vs. [12] SM East
[6] BV West vs. [11] SM West
[7] KC Wyandotte vs. [10] KC Harmon
[8] BV North vs. [9] SM South
2019 Derby football statistics (through week 8)
PASSING
Grant Adler, 43-of-68 (63%), 735 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT
Lem Wash, 23-of-41 (56%), 708 yards, 8 TD
RUSHING
Tre Washington, 118 carries, 997 yards, 15 TD
Lem Wash, 54 carries, 615 yards, 12 TD
Grant Adler, 56 carries, 490 yards, 8 TD
RECEIVING
Cavion Walker, 18 catches, 340 yards, 6 TD
Jacob Karsak, 15 catches, 329 yards, 3 TD
Reid Liston, 10 catches, 156 yards, 2 TD
DEFENSE
Tanner Knox, 3 INT, 1 FR
Terry Ginyard, 3 INT
Brecken Kooser, 1 INT, 1 FR
Ladell Clemons, Coleson Syring 1 INT
Daniel Archer and Jack Hileman, 2 FR
Cole Minton, Jace Jenkins, Trent Voth, Tyler Dorsey, Reid Liston 1 FR
TEAM STATISTICS
3,676 yards of offense (459 ypg)
2,514 rushing yards (314 ypg)
1,162 passing yards (145 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 23-for-52 (44%)
4th down conversions: 11-for-25 (44%)
Opponent total yards: 1,343 (167 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 532 (66 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 811 (101 ypg)
Opponent 3rd down: 21-for-100 (21%)
Opponent 4th down: 10-for-24 (41%)