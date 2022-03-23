It was a bittersweet moment for Derby baseball head coach Todd Olmstead walking off the field after taking third place at state with a win over Manhattan in 2021. The Panthers had just completed one of the best seasons in program history, but he had to say goodbye to a special group of seniors.
Fortunately for Olmstead, there is still a lot of returning talent, including a dominant pitching staff and reliable defense that will be the bread and butter for Derby this season.
On the mound, the Panthers will be loaded from the rotation to the bullpen behind aces senior Saben Seager and junior Mitchell Johnson.
Derby will also have added reinforcements that can round out the rotation or eat up innings in relief appearances. seniors Mercer Thatcher, Clayton Knoblock and Cayden Brown are some of the top candidates to get time on the bump.
“Mercer [Thatcher] led the team in relief appearances and was our go-to guy out of the bullpen,” Olmstead said. “Thatcher might have to be a starter for us this year. Knoblock or Brown are a pair of guys that can really help us on the mound."
Olmstead believes that Derby will be solid in the field with multiple starters returning, but it could take some time to fill key positions at shortstop and the outfield.
It will be a battle for the starting shortstop role between a trio of reliable infield players. The two consistent starters at second base last season, senior Luke Westerman and Seager, are in the mix alongside junior Ryan Pierce. Regardless of who earns the shortstop position, there will be a reliable infield duo.
It could be a rotating situation based on Seager’s pitching appearances, but filling that spot is priority number one for Olmstead.
“Shortstop is the biggest spot to fill because obviously, that is the catalyst,” Olmstead said. “But then we have to fill two spots in the outfield.”
Thatcher was a solid outfielder for Derby last season, and Olmstead said that he will likely move Thatcher to centerfield and fill in around him.
Generating power is the biggest question mark at the plate for Olmstead, who will need to replace the top of his batting order. The Panthers lost their leadoff, three-hole and cleanup hitter from last season. According to Olmstead, Westerman will remain the second spot in the order, but he got a lot stronger in the offseason and could generate some power for the team.
“Thatcher and Westerman will need to come in and be offensive leaders again,” Olmstead said. “Luke had the highest average on the team and second in RBIs. Mercer was the top five in batting average for us and up there in on-base percentage.”
Consistency will be the key for the Panther offense, and Olmstead hopes senior Karson Klima will continue to drive in runs but get on base regularly.
“We are looking for consistency as far as getting on base from Klima,” Olmstead said. “He led the team in RBIs and put the ball in play but didn’t get on base all the time. He didn’t strike out much but always put the ball in play. It was bad luck sometimes, but we are going to need him to be consistent for us all year.”
Derby will get senior Drake Thatcher back into the lineup after missing most of his junior season with an injury. According to Olmstead, Drake was hitting the ball well before getting hurt and is hoping that he can slide right into the lineup.
The Panthers want to be aggressive on the base paths and have smart players that like to run. Olmstead embraces this and lets his team decide when to steal if the situation is right.
“I like to be aggressive, so I do not mind guys running,” Olmstead said. “If my player thinks he can run and the situation is okay, obviously I don’t want them stealing in a tight moment where if we are losing and they get caught, the game is over. I want that decision to be on me and not on them. But I do tend to give guys a lot of leeway to be able to steal when they want to.”
Derby knows there is a lot of talent across the diamond, but having a leader step up and be a spark plug for this team will be essential to find early.
“We have six of nine starters coming back – I feel really good about what we have coming back. It’s just finding the guys who will step up in that leadership role and replace what we lost,” Olmstead said. “As far as a spark plug for us, that will have to play itself out.”
The Panthers believe that they have reloaded and have a chance to make a run at the state tournament. Filling in the roles in the field and the batting order will be a key for Derby to succeed this season.
“As long as we can shore up shortstop, and I have confidence in all three of them, we will be really solid on the mound and defense,” Olmstead said. “If we can pick it up at the plate, I think that is what can get us over the hump.”