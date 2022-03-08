Derby girls basketball head coach Dan Harrison knew that his squad would be a force to be reckoned with this season. With a roster full of talent and chemistry, the Lady Panthers lived up to the hype and dominated the AVCTL-I on its way to a seventh-straight state tournament appearance and a 21-1 record.
What makes this squad so dangerous? Each player has an understanding of their strengths and roles but also has a lot of versatility.
“Our versatility is definitely our biggest strength,” senior Tatum Boettjer said. “Our starting five can pretty much play any position. Maryn [Archer] can go on the inside, me and Addy [Brown] can guard on the outside and shoot some threes. Really anybody can do anything on this team, which is the best part.”
Heading into the season, Harrison spoke about how his team was going to play more “positionless” basketball where each player could fill in gaps at every spot on the floor. The team has embraced that mindset and relies on it to turn its stifling defense into a fast-paced offense.
“It gives opportunities for everyone to showcase different levels of our skill sets,” senior Jada Hopson said. “You expect Addy inside and Maryn on the outside, but we are really good at reading the floor and making plays on the fly, so that is helpful to not have to rely on set plays.”
Finding success in transition using the positionless mentality exposes a lot of mismatches and has helped Derby take control of games.
The Lady Panthers have a lot of weapons across the starting five in junior Maryn Archer, junior Addy Brown, Hopson, Boettjer and sophomore Naomi White. Even the players coming off the bench provide their fair share of energy and effort on the court. The chemistry and communication is high, which helps Derby run well together.
“We have a solid group that can do a little bit of everything,” Brown said. “We all play our roles really well and know where we need to be on the floor to get our best shot. We also know how to find each other and our strengths and their best shot, [by] just knowing each other.”
Opposing coaches have a serious problem picking who to stop, but the Panthers can adjust to display a variety of their many lethal options.
Maryn Archer: the Floor General
Archer had to miss most of the 2021 season after a knee injury, which only made her come back hungrier. Her aggressiveness on the floor and ability to create for her teammates have been vital for the Lady Panthers this season. Archer was working in silence throughout her season on the sideline and has seen a lot of growth in watching her teammates.
“I think I have grown a lot in just seeing the floor and finding passes that I haven’t been able to see,” Archer said. “I feel like that was because of my injury, and I was able to see the floor from a coach’s perspective for so long, and it clicked when I got on the court again.”
Tatum Boettjer: the Anomaly
If coaches see a player listed at 6’4” on the roster, there is almost an assumption that this player will be posting up on both sides of the floor throughout the game. This is far from the case with Boettjer, as she has been one of the hottest shooters from three among Derby starters. Her teammates often draw pressure when driving to the basket, which allows Boettjer space to slide out to the perimeter. She will likely have a mismatch in either size if a shorter guard is on her in a zone defense or will have the speed to beat a traditional big closing out on the shot. However, Boettjer can still post up when needed, making her a serious challenge to stop.
Jada Hopson: the Lockdown Defender
From game one against Wichita Heights on Dec. 4, Hopson has been one of the primary defenders for Derby this season. She has been tasked with stopping top role players to make opposing offenses nearly one-dimensional. Her position on the offensive side can throw off teams when she goes down low below the basket. Don’t let her size fool you; she is an aggressive rebounder and can use her quickness to poke the ball away before the rebounding player can dish out an outlet pass. Coach Harrison can put her on almost any player, and she will be a pesky opponent all night long.
Addy Brown: the Not-so-secret Weapon
Brown has been one of the biggest threats for the season and usually gets the most attention on offense. She can fight through the pressure and simply take over games. She can also find her teammates for easy scoring opportunities. In the last few games, opposing defenses have put so much emphasis on her that it creates a lot of options for her to find open teammates to extend possessions. Her ability to grab rebounds and high basketball IQ gives Derby just more pieces to work through.
Naomi White: the Pickpocket
White has generated a lot of points for the Lady Panthers by jumping passing routes leading to easy layups. She said that being aggressive on defense and generating deflections has been one of her biggest strengths this year. As an underclassman, White has been a consistent player for the Lady Panthers and has gelled well with the other scorers on the floor. White could be a key piece for the future of Derby basketball.
The Bench: the Energy
The lethal lineup goes beyond the starting five, but the Lady Panthers are able to keep a high level of play when giving its starters a quick break.
“That helps us out a lot,” Archer said. “Obviously, we are going to get tired, and we need our sixth and seventh man to come in and not lower the level. Our sixth and seventh man [players have] done a really good job of it this year, which is really important heading into the postseason because not everybody has that.”
Senior Charis Yager, sophomore Destiny Smith and sophomore Jaden Wilson are some of the few pieces that have provided a lot of spark off the bench for Derby on both sides of the floor. In the sub-state championship, Smith came in and was on fire with a 23-point night.
The bench is also extremely supportive and brings a lot of positive energy to the team throughout the game.
“They carry the energy of the game,” Hopson said. “When you make a play, and you see the bench light up, it really gives you a lot of confidence. I don’t know if they realize how important they are.”
This Lady Panther team creates a lot of headaches for opposing coaches, who almost have to pick their poison on who to stop because someone will be ready to step up for the Lady Panthers.
“There are a lot of hard workers on this team,” White said. “Even when they come off the bench, we are still working hard, and the coaches have to figure out how to stop it. Not a lot of teams have that, and I am glad we do.
The Panthers can adjust their style of play to force coaches to ditch the gameplan.
“You can either try to shut down our inside game, but we have shooters outside that are going to dominate,” Brown said. “Or you can try to shut us down on the outside. You definitely have to pick who you want to shut down on a given night.”