Losing over 50 career goals from one player is going to leave a void on any soccer roster.
After tying back-to-back, double-overtime games, Derby (2-1-2) is finding that it might take longer than expected to make up for the lost production of graduate Saul Munoz.
While the Panthers have only allowed three goals through their first five games, they’ve also only scored five goals through their last four contests. This has come after a 6-1 win in their Sept. 4 season opener over Andover.
Coach Paul Burke and his assistants felt like his team was clicking toward the end of summer workouts, but it has taken some time to find rhythm on the field.
“Having talent doesn’t always mean we deserve results,” Burke said. “You still have to work hard and go out and get it.”
Like its district counterparts, it too has seen impact both on and off the field due to injuries and quarantine. That being said, Burke and his coaching staff are making adjustments to make up for all losses.
Junior Andy Denesongkham and freshman Diego Vaquera have taken over duties as Derby’s primary attacking players. While both players are in different phases of their career, Burke said it was a new task for his junior to become one of their “top dogs.”
“It’s a big change from being a role player to become the man,” Burke said. “We need Andy to be the man. That’s alongside [junior] Caleb Day too.”
Two upperclassmen have been in the middle of piecing this new roster together. According to Burke, junior Scott Simmons and senior Logan Eickelman have both brought a steadiness that has kept Derby afloat through September. As midfielders, both have served as the connecting pieces to a young, but talented and inexperienced group of defenders and forwards.
Simmons and Eickelman are two of the few multi-year starters as well.
“They’ve seen more soccer than any other players on our team,” Burke said. “They’ve played club and high school games. They have both come from families that all they’ve done is play soccer. They are two dudes that have to do what they’re supposed to do.”
Burke has said that senior Keagan Kawahara has claimed a larger role this fall and that could lead to some potential formation changes in his second year in a Derby uniform.
“He has been a very, very steady player,” Burke said. “He has done everything we’ve asked him to do and has stepped up big time.”
The schedule certainly doesn’t do Derby any favors, either. It awaits a date with Maize South, who is coming off of back-to-back, runner-up finishes in Class 5A. That’ll be followed by a date with Bishop Carroll at home and a trip to Washburn Rural.