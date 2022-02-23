For senior Trent Parke, consistency has been the biggest change to his game this season, and he was able to build confidence using analytics in his training.
“I would say I’ve grown the most in my consistency,” Parke said. “Last year, I went a couple of games where I would be scoring and then go long stretches without making a basket. I had a game where I scored 26 points, and the next four games, I didn’t make a shot, so I have really been more consistent and an everyday guy.”
Parke went to work with Steve McDermeit at the Basketball Barn in Udall to improve his skills. It was one of the only gyms open during the pandemic. At the barn, he practiced his offensive skills using game-like drills.
“It was mostly just offensive drills, and it was in-game stuff like coming off a dribble,” Parke said. “A lot of trainers will have you do stuff with cones, but McDermeit does a lot of in-game stuff. In a game, you are coming off a screen and shoot, so that was what we worked on.”
Parke has access to quick analytical feedback in training at the Basketball Barn using the app HomeCourt. Getting that live feedback helped him get a good perspective on his timing.
“It helped me with my in-game scoring,” Parke said. “In the game, you have to get a shot off quicker than in practice, so knowing if I am slow or not helped me get that rhythm and muscle memory of how fast I have to be during a game, which really helped.”
The added practice and effectiveness with his left hand have helped Parke become a dangerous guard for Derby.
Parke is left-handed, which gives him an advantage on the court, and he uses that quickness to the left on unsuspecting players. He said that when defenders are closing out, it is easy to fool them on a pump fake and a jab step because they instinctively think he is going to the right.
Number one in green is a tough player for opposing coaches to prepare for because he is not a one-dimensional player and has developed the ability to drive the ball with his right hand.
“I’ve always worked on being able to finish with both hands, so I am not one-dimensional like some lefties are,” Parke said.
“If someone pushes me left, I will take advantage of it, but I can be just as effective going right.”
Earlier in the year, Parke had to step up into more of a point guard role after Derby lost two guards. Parke has taken care of the ball and averages 1.8 turnovers a game.
“I’ve always been a pretty smart player, but I have never really played point guard,” Parke said. “I usually play off the ball, but we had a couple of guys go down earlier this year, so I had to be more of a point guard. Every game, I try to take care of the ball and get my teammates open.”
Stepping up has always been in Parke’s DNA, and he has taken on a leadership role for coach Brett Flory. He is the calming presence on the court for Derby and Flory said he has been a great leader for the team and everything a coach wants in a player.
Listed at 6’1”, Parke is the team leader in rebounds, averaging 4.4 per game, which has been a critical piece for Derby down the stretch. Parke wanted to step into that role for the Panthers.
“I’ve always wanted to be a good rebounder,” Parke said. “This year, coach Flory said to us that we need someone to rebound and focus on it because we needed that at the beginning of the year. So I saw this as my opportunity to go rebound, and I’m going get every single one I can get.”
According to Parke, rebounding is less about athleticism and more basketball IQ because when the ball is in the air, a smart player can get an idea of where the ball will go. However, he said that regardless of where it goes, it will be a fight to get the rebound.
Parke pointed to rebounding as the biggest area of growth for Derby this year. Limiting second-chance points and extending possession has been helping the Panthers stay in games.
“I think the biggest growth in our team has been in the rebounding,” Parke said. “At the beginning of the year, we were getting out-rebounded by everybody. We couldn’t get any rebounds. Everyone was getting second-chance points on us, but we worked on boxing out [and] rebounding, and going hard every game is what we got better at throughout the year.”