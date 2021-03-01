There isn’t any part of a 2-4 record that coach Brett Flory, his players or staff enjoyed.
It was not indicative of a roster void of talent; however, it was finding how a team of 10-plus varsity players could mesh over the back half of the season.
Derby is seeing those plans prosper, winning eight of its last 11 games after concluding the regular season with a 67-53 win over Newton. That also includes three-straight wins that helped it reach 10 wins thus far.
Junior Fontaine Williams scored a game-high 20 points, while classmate Jameer Clemons reached double figures for a fifth-straight game, adding 19 points in the win.
“They’ve become a team, sharing the ball and come a long ways on defense,” Flory said. “We still have our lapses from time to time, but they’re starting to play for each other.”
Looking ahead at a postseason that includes top seeds Campus (16-2) and Wichita Southeast (11-8), it was a maturation process that was a necessity.
Even when the victories weren’t mounting, Flory credits seniors Blake Chadwick and Isaac Ray for bringing stability to his deep roster. Needing that “body” who can personify defense, Flory said that Clemons has begun to fill that need as a junior.
Add junior Fontaine Williams, who has reached double figures in 16 of its 17 games, and it’s just the start of a rotation that has carried Derby into March.
“Blake and Isaac have been great leaders all year and they’ve stepped up to do what the team has needed to be successful,” Flory said. “Jameer is a junkyard dog and he is in much better attack mode than he was earlier this season.”
Derby will open sub-state at Wichita Southeast on Tuesday, March 2. The winner of that game will face either Campus or Wichita South on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
Derby holds off Maize South in overtime
Brett Flory asked to sit down in postgame and who could blame him?
Trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, Derby (9-7, 6-5 in league) fought off a young, but deep Maize South roster for a 67-63 win in overtime. Juniors Jameer Clemons and Fontaine Williams anchored its rally, scoring a combined 34 points in the second half and 19 and 25, respectively, in the win.
The Panthers had to fend off a rally of the visiting Mavericks after seeing their 53-46 lead fall to a 56-56 tie at the end of regulation. Junior Amari Thomas gave Derby the push it needed in overtime, scoring six of his eight points.
“We talked about that in the locker room and three weeks ago this would not have been possible,” coach Brett Flory said. “We didn’t have the resolve to do this. We faced the adversity of the first half and then to do that again in overtime would have been too much … we have some fight to us now and it’s the right time to have it.”
Maize South’s do-it-all, 6-foot-5 forward Javan Buchanan dropped 15 points to push its lead to 31-19 at halftime. Second half? Two points and zero in overtime.
Flory said Derby clamped down in its pressure in the second half, focusing on more man-to-man sets. They were also able to clean up the glass, responding from at least nine first-half points that came after Maize South offensive rebounds.
A span of six-straight points from Clemons helped give Derby a 42-40 lead before Isaiah Atwater hit a 3 to give Maize South a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
It represented just over 90 seconds of basketball where it held a lead over the final 12 minutes.
The stretch was representative of Clemons’ growth specifically, scoring 17 of his 19 points in the second half.
at Newton (Feb. 26)
DERBY: 21 14 19 13— 67
NEWTON: 12 11 19 11— 53
PANTHERS: Williams 20, Clemons 19, Chadwick 6, Barger 5, Brown 5, Thomas 4, Titus 3, Ray 3, Fisher-Brown 2.
RAILERS: Brackeen 19, Ruth 8, Dorrell 8, Petz 7, Edwards 5, Slechta 4, Woods 2.
vs. Maize South (Feb. 24)
MAIZE SOUTH: 15 16 12 13 6— 62
DERBY: 9 10 23 14 11— 67
MAVERICKS: Buchanan 17, Fitchpatrick 11, Askren 10, Clyne 9, Atwater 8, Shields 5, Queen 2.
PANTHERS: Williams 25, Clemons 19, Ray 9, Thomas 8, Brown 2, Chadwick 2, Same 2.
at Hutchinson (Feb. 23)
DERBY: 17 13 15 18—63
HUTCHINSON: 16 15 12 14— 57
PANTHERS: Clemons 15, Williams 14, Barger 12, Thomas 11, Parke 7, Ray 2, Chadwick 2
SALTHAWKS: N/A