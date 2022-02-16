Trailing 28-27 at halftime, Derby boys basketball opened the third quarter with back-to-back basketball on turnovers. From that point, the Panthers increased the defensive pressure and quick ball movement to take a 78-61 win over Newton on Feb 15.
“We came to play in the second half,” head coach Brett Flory said. “We were super lethargic in the first half. I was pretty frustrated at halftime, and the coaching staff got into our guys pretty good. Our energy level was much better in the second half, and I think it had a big impact on the game.”
The Panthers held a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Newton had the momentum off a layup with seconds remaining to pull within one.
A pair of 6-0 runs helped give the Railers scrap back into the game, and two free throws with milliseconds left in the second quarter gave Newton the lead at the break.
Coach Flory credited sophomore Dallas Metzger and Trent Parke with key points to keep the Panthers with some hope after a streaky offensive half. Metzger scored nine off the bench in the opening half, and Parke had five.
Derby’s high-intensity defense and quick tempo slowed down the effectiveness of the Newton defense as the Panthers were able to get easy baskets inside the paint with good ball movement.
“We kind of wore them down a little bit,” Flory said. “Newton was able to stay in front of us in the first half, and they had a harder time doing it. Our defense, picking up the pace, and our guys moving a little bit better had a lot to do with that.”
The dribble-drive offense was the key for Derby in the second half, which was the key to creating separation.
“To be effective on the dribble-drive, we have to be moving on a string, and in the first half, we did a bad job of that and were stagnant on that side of the floor,” Flory said. “We just had a lot more energy in the second half.”
Senior Jameer Clemons led the Panthers with 14 points. Both Parke and junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown finished with 13 points apiece.
DERBY 15 12 26 25 78
NEWTON 14 14 14 19 61
PANTHERS: Clemons 14, Parke 13, Fisher-Brown 13, Thomas 10, Metzger 9, Brown 6, Samè 6, Titus 4, Zerger 2, Shields 1.
RAILERS: Kernel 16, Petz 14, Dorrell 11, Carr 9, Castro 6, Ruth 3, Anderson 2.