It was a forgettable first half for the Panthers as Blue Valley Northwest dominated all phases of the game en route to a 28-0 lead. The Huskies held the running game in check, but the Panthers did not reach the BVNW 30 yard line the entire half. Senior Mikey Pauley sparked the BVNW offense with a long drive that resulted in a four-yard touchdown run by Pauley.
The senior extended the lead with a gritty 19-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. The Panthers appeared to get a stop, but on 3rd and eight, the Derby defense was flagged for a pass interference that gave the Huskies a new set of downs with the ball on the Derby 20 yard line. On the next play, Pauley hit senior wide receiver Nicholas Cusick on a 20-yard pass.
BV Northwest extended the lead with a 2-yard run by Pauley to extend the lead to 28-0. The Huskies will get the ball to start the third quarter.