Derby started the season with a 4-0 week behind solid pitching, which was just what head coach Todd Olmstead believed would be the team’s strength.
“We played four games in two days essentially, because of the rainout, and came out 4-0,” Olmstead said. “We threw seven guys in those four days, and they did a great job and are looking really good as a unit.”
The Panthers swept Bishop Carroll and Ark City in the first week of the season and won in a variety of ways. From an offensive spark in the opening inning to a pitcher’s duel, Olmstead was pleased with the early challenges to kick off the year.
“I like getting tested early to see what we have, and a 1-0 game is a test because any mistake can change the game,” Olmstead said. “We have had some offensive explosion and also had to rely on pitching, which is really good to see.”
It was a defensive battle at Eck Stadium on April 2 as the Panthers struggled to get much offensive momentum. Derby was putting the ball in play but finding more leather than turf with only six hits on the afternoon. Karson Klima scored for the Panthers in the bottom of the second, but that was all Derby needed to secure a 1-0 win. Catcher Braden Horn led the offense by going 3-3 at the plate.
Pitchers Mitchell Johnson and Mercer Thatcher combined for a no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Johnson threw five innings and struck out six, while Thatcher pitched the final two innings with a walk and a strikeout. The biggest play of the day came in the sixth inning with one out and a runner at first when Saben Seager and Luke Westerman turned a quick double play that featured a fantastic dig at first by Drake Thatcher to end a Bishop Carroll offensive threat.
Derby opened the season against Bishop Carroll on March 29 and held a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third behind a four-run first inning. Horn led the charge with a no-doubter home run. The game was postponed due to weather until April 2, when the Panthers cruised to a 7-0 win. Seager tossed a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts in the game.
The bats cooled off in game one against Ark City as pitching took over for Derby in a 4-3 win on April 1. Colby Morgan tossed 4.1 innings and struck out six of one-run ball, while Kade Sheldon and Cayden Brown closed the game with four combined strikeouts. Drake Thatcher knocked in two RBIs while Westerman and Seager each collected an RBI.
Westerman and Sheldon combined for five RBIs in the 9-4 win over Ark City in game two of the Ark City doubleheader. The Panthers finished the game with 14 hits and had another offensive explosion in the first two innings with a four-run first and three runs in the second.
Derby has shown an ability to win in various ways and is looking to keep that momentum into Newton for its first league test on April 5 before returning home to face Andover Central on April 8.
vs. Bishop Carroll (4/2)
B. CARROLL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
DERBY 0 1 0 0 0 0 x 1 6 0
W: Johnson (DRBY)
L: Brennan (BC)
vs. Ark City (4/1)
DERBY 4 3 0 1 0 0 1 9 14 1
ARK CITY 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 7 1
W: D. Thatcher (DRBY)
L: Welch (AC)
2B: Horn (DRBY), Sheldon (DRBY)
RBI: Westerman 3 (DRBY), Sheldon 2 (DRBY), D. Thatcher (DRBY), Klima (DRBY)
vs. Ark City (4/1)
DERBY 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 4 7 1
ARK CITY 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 7 1
W: Morgan
L: N/A
S: Brown (DRBY)
2B: M. Thatcher (DRBY)
RBI: D. Thatcher 2 (DRBY), Westerman (DRBY), Seager (DRBY)
vs. Bishop Carroll (March 29, resumed 4/2)
B. CARROLL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 N/A
DERBY 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 7 8 1
W: Seager (DRBY)
L: Cases De La Torre (BC)
2B: Selenke (BC); Westerman (DRBY)
3B: M. Thatcher (DRBY)
HR: Horn (DRBY)
RBI: Horn 3 (DRBY), Seager (DRBY), Pierce (DRBY), Westerman (DRBY), Sheldon (DRBY)