Senior forward Saul Munoz scored five goals in the Titan Classic, helping Derby reach the tournament championship game for the second time in three years.
Derby was unable to fend off Wichita Heights, however, as it fell 2-0 in the tournament championship game.
Munoz now has six goals for the season, which is only four off his season total from 2018. He scored three goals against Wichita Trinity in the first 11 minutes of the second half.
In the semifinals against Liberal, he put in two headers off assists from sophomores Caleb Day and Scott Simmons. Day also had two assists in the win against Wichita Trinity.
The two goals allowed in the championship game were the first outside of an own goal that slipped in against Wichita Northwest in the season opener.
Thanks to an ascending defense of junior Caden Miller and seniors Connor Robinette and Matthew Young, Derby held Liberal to just four shots on goal in the semifinals.
The championship loss came courtesy of an upstart Wichita Heights roster that now has wins over Manhattan, Dodge City and Derby on its résumé.
The Panthers will now be off until Sept. 17 when they travel to Goddard for a junior varsity and varsity game at 5:00 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.
TITAN CLASSIC QUARTERFINALS VS. WICHITA TRINITY (SEPT. 3)
DRBY 0 3 – 3
WITA 0 0 – 0
D: Munoz (40’)
D: Munoz (49’)
D: Munoz (51’)
TITAN CLASSIC SEMIFINALS VS. LIBERAL (SEPT. 5)
DRBY 2 0 – 2
LIBL 0 0 – 2
D: Munoz (5’)
D: Munoz (10’)
TITAN CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP VS. WICHITA HEIGHTS (SEPT. 7)
DRBY 0 0 – 0
WIHE 2 0 – 2
WH: goal (29’)
WH: goal (30’)