Derby boys bowling hoisted the AVCTL-I title at the league meet on Feb. 18. The Panthers had four bowlers place in the top 10 at the tournament, led by a runner-up finish by Jason Miller, who finished with a 696 series. Head coach Brent Cunningham was named Co-Coach of the year alongside Tyler Kemp of Maize South.
Dawson Baumgartner took fourth overall with a 677 series, Colby Hedden placed sixth after bowling a 663 series and Alex Hedden finished eighth with a 649 series. Miller and Baumgartner earned All-League first team selections while Alex and Colby Hedden received second team All-League nods.
“It was what I expected from the guys coming in,” Cunningham said. “We were league champions last year, and one of our goals was to repeat. There are a lot of things we need to work on for regionals, but I am proud of what our guys did.”
Gabe Holcomb of Hutchinson took the individual title with a 704 series, but the Panthers captured the championship with a team total of 3,586. In points accumulated at regular season league matchups and the league tournament, the Panthers claimed a second consecutive AVCTL-I title with a season total of 17.50.
Morgan Henning led the girls squad to a fifth-place finish at the league meet. Henning placed fifth overall with a series total of 608 and received All-League first team honors. The Panthers jumped Newton into a tie for fifth place in the league standings, which was a significant improvement for a squad with only five bowlers.
“Henning has been pretty consistent for us this year and has a good chance to make a run to place at regionals,” Cunningham said. “I am really proud of my girls team. They have grown so much since the beginning of the year. They put out their highest series of the year and moved up a place in the league standings; there isn’t much [more] I could ask for.”
The Panthers head to regionals with redemption on the mind after failing to qualify for state as a team last season, but Derby will face solid competition with multiple teams eyeing a spot at state.
“The boys have a lot of confidence,” Cunningham said. “It is going to be a tough regional; there are 12 teams, and there are six that have a really good chance to go to state. The boys just have to put it all together, and I have confidence that they will do it.”
The top three teams of the regional on Feb. 24 will qualify for the state tournament.
AVCTL-I FINAL STANDINGS
BOYS
1. Derby 17.50
2. Maize South 14.50
3. Campus 13.50
4. Maize 13.00
5. Salina South 10.50
6. Hutchinson 9.00
7. Newton 6.00
GIRLS
1. Campus 18.00
2. Salina South 16.00
3. Hutchinson 13.00
3. Maize South 13.00
5. Maize 9.00
5. Derby 9.00
7. Newton 6.00
AVCTL-I MEET (2/18)
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 3586
2. Maize 3327
3. Campus 3287
4. Maize South 3274
5. Hutchinson 3206
6. Salina South 3069
7. Newton 2459
BOYS TOP TEN RESULTS
1. Gabe Holcomb (Hutchinson) 704
2. Jason Miller (Derby) 696
3. Taylor Vincent (Maize) 686
4. Dawson Baumgartner (Derby) 677
5. Alex Finn (Campus) 666
6. Colby Hedden (Derby) 663
7. Jackson Graham (Maize) 658
8. Alex Hedden (Derby) 649
9. V-Thoon Thanasouk (Campus) 645
10. Brody Ummel (Hutchinson) 642
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Campus 3196
2. Salina South 3045
3. Maize South 2627
4. Hutchinson 2432
5. Derby 2325
6. Maize 2274
7. Newton 2066
GIRLS TOP TEN RESULTS
1. Aviana Ordonez (Salina S.) 634
2. Kenzie Kling (Campus) 627
3. Madison Walker (Campus) 614
4. Savanna Hsu (Campus) 611
5. Morgan Henning (Derby) 608
6. Rylee Lambeth (Salina S.) 599
7. Nina Frees (Salina S.) 544
8. Paige Schuler (Maize S.) 536
9. Ally Gentry (Campus) 534
10. McKenzie Goupil (Campus) 525