The ebb and flow of a young roster are certainly in play for Derby girls’ soccer.
The Lady Panthers picked up its first win of 2021, 5-1 over Wichita Heights, in the Titan Classic quarterfinals. It was tied 0-0 at halftime with Bishop Carroll and trailed 1-0 at the break against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. However, it dropped both games, 2-0 and 3-1, respectively.
It’s a bit of a waiting game, but it doesn’t come without recognizing that its young talent will need some grooming in the opening weeks of its schedule.
“We’ve kept doing some things that have put us behind, but that’s part of the learning process and some of the growing pains,” head coach Paul Burke said.
While noting that injuries have also played a significant role in the first four games, Burke was ecstatic over its efforts in the semifinals against Bishop Carroll. One set piece by its City League foe propelled it to two second-half goals and a win.
“We played Carroll great and didn’t have any mistakes in the first half,” he said. “We then gave up a set piece in the second half. We had little to no offensive attack. Once we went down 1-0, we tried to move Logan [Riley, a defender] up the field. It was a good idea, but it didn’t gain us much because our defense started struggling again.”
Senior Giselle Vielmas suffered a season-opening injury and while it appeared a little bleak to start, Burke said it’s looking like they might get her back sooner than expected.
“We’re weathering the storm right now of waiting for her to get back,” he said. “We don’t have the experience of putting together a lot of dangerous chances.”
Burke also said that the addition of senior Layla Gonzalez to the Derby defense has paid off. It has allowed its lineup to endure the position change of Riley.
Add in seniors, midfielder Raegan Stiger and defenders Syra Caughron and Olivia Mahoney, and Burke said they’ve got the foundation of a group that he feels can work well moving forward.
“Layla is our rock in the back right now,” Burke said. “… Layla and Syra would have had significant roles even last year, but [those four] have made it somewhat easier to move up Logan.”
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (April 3)
KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 1 2 – 3
DERBY 0 1 – 1
1st half
KMC: N/A
2nd half
KMC: N/A
KMC: N/A
D: Logan Riley, 59’
vs. Bishop Carroll (March 31)
BISHOP CARROLL 0 2 – 2
DERBY 0 0 – 0
1st half
N/A
2nd half
BC: 58’
BC: 73’
vs. Wichita Heights (March 29)
WICHITA HEIGHTS 1 0 – 1
DERBY 3 2 – 5
1st half
D: Ciana Tovar, 19’
D: Kirsten Bourgeois, 25’
D: Cyerra Boyer, 37’
WH: N/A
2nd half
D: Faith Abou-Faissal, 59’
D: Logan Riley, 75’