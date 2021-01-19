One of the state’s largest wrestling meets took on a different tone in 2020-21.
A cutback of seven teams led the Newton Tournament Champions to a new two-day format. All weight classes through 145 pounds wrestled on Friday, while the remaining matches took place on Saturday.
Senior Cason Lindsey (152) and sophomore Blaise Wood (195) each wrestled in the finals, but Lindsey took home Derby’s only bracket championship of the weekend. Three other wrestlers placed inside the top four.
Lindsey, who took second in the Derby Invitational on Jan. 8, rebounded in resounding fashion. After facing Ark City’s Trig Tennant in the 152-pound final at home, Tennant was forced to move up a weight class at Newton.
The bracket final at the TOC brought a match against Goddard’s Jace Fisher and Lindsey didn’t disappoint. He knocked off Fisher 3-2 in the championship match, giving Lindsey a 14-2 record as a senior. Fisher was a third-place finisher at state last year.
Wood continued his ascent as a sophomore at the Newton tournament, only losing to Zane Cotten of Seneca, Mo. (fall 2:51).
Senior Jace Jenkins (160) took third after pinning McPherson’s Devin Frantz (fall, 2:04).
Cole Molloy (113) wrestled Maize’s Nakaylen Shabazz for a second time in two weeks in the championship semifinals. However, a pin sent him to the consolation finals against Andover’s Landry Root.
Sophomore Miles Wash (182) rebounded in the consolation finals, defeating Dane Napier of Seneca, Mo. His only loss came to Goddard’s Logan Davidson, who is a returning state medalist in Class 5A.
NEWTON TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS (Jan. 15-16)
113: Cole Molloy (14-7)
Received bye
def. Sam Gorges, Bishop Carroll (MD 11-3)
def. Bailey Steinmetz, Newton (fall, 4:23)
lost to Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize (fall, 1:26)
3RD PLACE: lost to Landry Root, Andover (fall, 1:47)
152: Cason Lindsey (14-2)
Received bye
Received bye
def. Gavin Richardson, McPherson (fall, 1:20)
def. Wyatt Bahm, Ark City (dec. 9-3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: def. Jace Fisher, Goddard (dec. 3-2)
160: Jace Jenkins (10-7)
Received bye
def. Clayton Smith, Newton (fall, 1:40)
def. Trevin Biddle, Winfield (fall, 3:06)
lost to Nolan Craine, Goddard (fall, 5:20)
3RD PLACE: def. Devin Frantz, McPherson (fall, 2:04)
182: Miles Wash (13-3)
Received bye
def. Savieon Fields, Wichita West (fall, 1:45)
def. Jason Chronister, Stillwell (fall, 1:55)
lost to Logan Davidson, Goddard (fall, 3:32)
3RD PLACE: def. Dane Napier, Seneca (dec. 5-1)
195: Blaise Wood (10-5)
Received bye
def. Justis Mosier, Ark City (fall, 1:03)
def. Logan Buchanan, Newton (dec. 3-2)
def. Josh Sparks, Andover (dec. 7-6)
CHAMPIONSHIP: lost to Zane Cotten, Seneca (fall, 2:51)
Other Derby wrestlers…
106: Cody Woods (15-4), 6th
120: Ethan Albright (9-11), N/A
126: Tate Rusher (12-7), 6th
132: Knowlyn Egan (15-5), 7th
138: John Ray (0-2), N/A
145: Troy Allen (6-4), N/A
160: Treyton Rusher (17-5), 6th
285: Alex Hurtt (5-14), N/A
TEAM SCORES
1. Goddard, 200
2. Maize, 197
3. Seneca, 166.5
4. Derby, 157
5. Andale, 147.5
6. Ark City, 138
7. Blanchard, 128.5
8. Newton, 123
9. Garden City, 121
10. Andover, 113