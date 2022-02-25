The Panthers left the Maize locker room on Dec. 14, uncertain what was in store for the 2021-22 Derby basketball season. Fast-forward to Feb. 25; the Panthers walked off the court with a piece of the AVCTL-I title alongside Maize after a 53-46 win over Hutchinson.
“Our year got off to a difficult start with some adversity,” head coach Brett Flory said. “We had to reinvent ourselves about three times before finding something that worked for us. Particularly, the Wichita Heights game and in the locker room at Maize, we were a long way from matching them at the top of the conference. I am really proud of our guys for that.”
It was a grind for the Panthers in the matchup against the Salthawks, similar to the 59-56 loss in Hutch earlier this season. With Derby leading 48-44 with 43 seconds left to play, senior Jameer Clemons drove down the lane and scored a layup that drew a foul in the process. Clemons hit the free throw to create the separation the Panthers needed. A pair of free throws by Deshawne Titus sealed the game for the Panthers.
Clutch baskets came from several players throughout the night, led by 14 points from sophomore Dallas Metzger. Clemons and Titus also finished in double digits with 13 and 10, respectively.
“I thought Metzger hit some huge shots, Titus hit some key shots and Clemons found a way to get it done with all the attention he was getting,” Flory said. “That is the strength of our team. The guys we put on the floor all can score. We just have to be unselfish and find the hot hand.”
The Panthers held a slight 26-23 lead at halftime, but neither team could pull away. Hutchinson capitalized on some aggressiveness defensively by the Panthers.
“We tried to hedge their ball picks, and they were killing us on that early,” Flory said. “We had to adjust to switching everything, which limited who we could play… But, overall, we executed defensively pretty well.”
Neither team gave up many easy baskets for the majority of the game, and both teams had to scrap for open shots. Making games ugly has been a strength of the Salthawks this season.
“Hutchinson does a great job of imposing their style on teams, and it is hard to play well to play against them, which is a credit to their players and coach Bryan Miller,” Flory said. “I had a feeling it was not going to be pretty, and it certainly wasn’t. We have developed an ability to grind a little bit that we didn’t have before. Even a month ago, we had to play really well and win. To be a great team, you have to be able to play ugly and win, which was the situation in this one.”
Heading into the final quarter, the game was tied at 38 apiece. However, the Panthers proved that they could fight through a tight game with a 15 point final quarter. Derby looked down on defense and was able to get defensive rebounds.
Derby ends the season with a 13-7 record and is locked in as the five-seed in the West. The matchup will be officially set on Feb. 26.
HUTCHINSON 7 16 15 8 46
DERBY 12 14 12 15 53
SALTHAWKS: Robertson 11, King 10, Lange 10, Newquist 7, Mendoza 6, Whitt 2.
PANTHERS: Metzger 14, Clemons 13, Titus 10, Fisher-Brown 8, Parke 6, Nikolov 2.