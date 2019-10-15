A league triangular sweep of Newton and Maize and a third-place finish in its home tournament has Derby in line to host a sub-state on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Panthers’ 4-2 finish in their home tournament kept them locked in the top four of the Class 6A “West” sub-state rankings. They have a two-match lead on No. 4 Wichita East (25-9) with four regular-season matches remaining.
Pending the results of the Tuesday, Oct. 15 triangular at Salina South, the Panthers may also win a share of their first league championship since 2015. Stay tuned to derbyinformer.com for updates of the two matches.
DERBY TRIANGULAR (OCT. 8)
def. Newton (25-16, 22-25, 25-15)
def. Maize (25-18, 25-18)
DERBY INVITATIONAL (OCT. 12)
def. Wichita South (25-6, 25-12)
lost to Washburn Rural (25-23, 24-26, 24-26)
def. Newton (25-20, 25-15)
def. Liberal (25-15, 22-25, 25-20)
lost to Maize South (24-26, 23-25)
def. Wichita Northwest (25-19, 25-27, 25-18)