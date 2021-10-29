The Panthers jogged into the locker rooms holding a 56-6 lead in an utterly lopsided half over Wichita Southeast in the opening round of the 6A playoffs on Oct. 29. Derby cruised to a 63-9 win over the 16-seeded Golden Buffaloes.
As the top seed, Derby made a statement in the opening three plays from scrimmage with a touchdown run by junior running back Dylan Edwards, a fumble recovery followed by a 22-yard touchdown pass from senior Mercer Thatcher to Drake Thatcher.
“I thought our ones and our seniors that came in played really well,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Our JV guys, our future, played pretty well too. We just have to continue to get better and just keep climbing.”
Wichita Southeast running back Kanye Brown gave the Panther faithful some concern with an 83-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Brown left the game after the next Southeast drive but returned late in the second quarter. That touchdown run was the bulk of the Southeast offense minus a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter.
It was nearly all Derby the rest of the way, which featured touchdowns from every facet of the game. Sophomore Derek Hubbard extended the lead with an 89-yard touchdown on the ensuing kickoff after the Golden Buffalo score.
“I saw my blockers ahead of me, and I knew that I was going be able to score,” Hubbard said. “They had good blocks, and I’m thankful for my blockers.
Senior defensive back Brian Murph put the defense on the board with a 27-yard pick-six. The defense and special teams were responsible for 21 of the 63 Derby points.
“It is always good to get a defensive touchdown,” Clark said. “Our goal is to score two on special teams, and we did that tonight.”
Edwards finished the night, more like first quarter and one play into the second, with four touchdowns. The sophomore displayed his best impression of the Flash with a 96-yard punt return touchdown.
Junior quarterback Brock Zerger took a three-yard quarterback keeper late in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring for the Panthers.
The week nine win was only step one on the road to Emporia, and the reigning three-time state champions know that the competition will only tighten along the way.
“The next step for us is worrying about ourselves and getting better,” Clark said. “The playoffs are a second season, and we are treating it like that. The team that we are playing 1-0 and so are we, so there is not too much of a difference.”
Derby will take on Wichita East at Panther Stadium on Nov. 5.