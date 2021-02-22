One round of postseason wrestling remains.
Six Derby wrestlers will represent their program at the Class 6A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan. The girls matches will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, while the boys will be two days later.
Seniors Cody Woods (106), Cason Lindsey (152) and sophomores Tate Rusher (126), Knowlyn Egan (132) and Miles Wash (182) will represent the Panther boys. Freshman Amara Ehsa (101) became the first girls’ wrestler in school history to qualify for the state tournament.
“I feel confident that our five can place,” coach Bill Ross said. “You can be in the running for a top-five finish if so and we’re going to try and go for it. We’ve got the fabulous five and we’re going to go and try and do some fabulous things this weekend.”
101: Amara Ehsa (11-4)
Regional: 2nd
Sub-state: 4th
State qualification(s): 1
State medal(s): N/A
Ehsa got her money’s worth in sub-state. The freshman picked up 16 points to defeat Garden City’s Chloe Sullivan in the quarterfinals. The next round led to Breckyn Elliott of Great Bend, who is No. 1 in Division I wrestling. Ehsa held a 5-0 edge after the first period and took Elliott to overtime, but was unable to pick up the win in a SV-1, 7-5 loss. She then needed overtime to knock off Dodge City’s Stephanie Ortega (TB-1 7-5) to advance to state.
“I’m very excited for her,” Ross said. “She has worked her tail off and she has been a joy to work with. She has only been doing it for two years and she loves the sport.”
106: Cody Woods (32-5)
Regional: 1st
Sub-state: 1st
State qualification(s): 3
State medal(s): 2
State championship(s): 0
Woods’ mission for a state championship was on full display at Saturday’s meet. He is now positioned to rebound from his state championship loss, entering state as the No. 1 wrestler at 106 pounds. He is a three-time state qualifier and is in pursuit of his third state medal. After winning regionals, the senior is now 4-0 against other ranked wrestlers this postseason. Saturday’s bracket final gave Woods his second-straight win over Washburn Rural’s Jonathan Morrison (dec. 6-4).
“He has to realize he is the senior and that he’s the two-time state placer in this bracket,” Ross said. “… He knows he’s the favorite, he has the experience, has wrestled since an early age and he just has to go out and wrestle the way he knows how to.”
126: Tate Rusher (29-10)
Regional: 1st
Sub-state: 2nd
State qualification(s): 2
State medal(s): 0
State championship(s): 0
A different tone came about Saturday for Tate, his teammates and his family. After seeing his brother Treyton sustain a season-ending knee injury, the team as a whole was forced to bounce back after seeing one of its seniors go down unexpectedly. Tate fell just two points shy of a sub-state championship, losing to Campus’ Dylan Sheler (dec. 7-6). The sophomore will be making his second trip to state in as many seasons. He shut out his first two opponents, picking up wins over Dodge City’s Ismael Ramirez (dec. 6-0) and Junction City's Patrick Foxworth (dec. 2-0).
“It doesn’t take a whole lot to motivate Tate,” Ross said. “That motor is going 100 miles per hour and almost non-stop. He loves the sport, he loves practicing and he loves competing. Just the fact that he gets to wrestle at all is enough motivation for him.”
132: Knowlyn Egan (30-10)
Regional: 2nd
Sub-state: 3rd
State qualification(s): 2
State medal(s): 1
State championship(s): 0
At the conclusion of last year’s state tournament, Egan became the fifth Derby freshman wrestler to place fourth or better at the meet since 2013. The sophomore picked up his second state trip in dominating fashion, crushing Junction City's Anthony Petrusky (MD 11-0) in the consolation semifinals. He clipped Campus' Jacob Rymer (dec. 3-2) to take the consolation final.
“Any time you have experience at the state tournament and you place, it pays dividends the next year,” Ross said. “With him having that experience, that is definitely going to play into it… he won’t fear anybody and he’ll be ready to go.
152: Cason Lindsey (33-2)
Regional: 1st
Sub-state: 1st
State qualification(s): 4
State medal(s): 3
State championship(s): 1
Lindsey picked up arguably Derby’s biggest win, defeating Luke Barker of Dodge City (dec. 5-1). Barker has held the No. 1 ranking at 152 pounds through the season. Lindsey is in position to join rare territory for Derby wrestling. With a state medal next weekend, Lindsey is looking to become the seventh wrestler in program history to win four state medals, joining Dustin May (2001-2004), Kelly Heincker (2001-2004), Cody McDonald (2012-2015), Brandon Becker (2015-2018), Cade Lindsey (2016-2019), Triston Wills (2016-2019).
“He’s wrestling with a lot of confidence right now,” Ross said. “That kid is such a competitor and he hates to lose. That in and of itself is a big deal.”
182: Miles Wash (26-7)
Regional: 2nd
Sub-state: 3rd
State qualification(s): 1
State medal(s): 0
State championship(s): 0
Wash has made monster strides on the wrestling mat and it paid off with a trip to state. The sophomore faced the No. 1 wrestler in his weight, Quentin Saunders of Wichita West, in the championship semifinals. While he was unable to knock him off, he defeated two seniors, Washburn Rural’s Remington Stiles (No. 2 in 6A) and Lawrence Free State’s Austin Burenheide, to get to state. Both wrestlers were returning state qualifiers.
“With his work ethic, preparation and business-like approach [in sports] and in the classroom,” Ross said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t have his picture and name on the wall before he is done. You know as well as I do that the only way he gets his picture up there is if you’re a state champion.”
ALL OTHER DERBY WRESTLERS
GIRLS—
115: Alivia Owens (6-13), N/A
132: Maddie Snowbarger (2-7), 6th
143: Brenda Santillion (1-12), N/A
155: Callie Snowbarger (1-11), 6th
BOYS—
145: Troy Allen (8-13), N/A
160: Treyton Rusher (32-8), inj. forfeit
170: Jace Jenkins (19-12), 5th
195: Lane Bernstorf (10-15), N/A