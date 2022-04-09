The Panthers jumped on Andover Central in game two of a cruise to a 10-0 win in five innings in a doubleheader split on April 8.
Drake Thatcher led Derby with three RBIs on a perfect 3-for-3 game and was one of seven players to pick up an RBI.
Saben Seager tossed five scoreless innings of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts and helped his own cause at the plate with two RBIs.
After being held to only one run in game one, Derby opened the scoring with a two-run second inning and really created some distance with a three-run third. The Panther bats stayed hot with a two-run fourth before ending the game with a three-run fifth.
A majority of the 17 hits in game two came off of fly balls that were manipulated by the strong Kansas wind at Panther Field. According to head coach Todd Olmstead, the team had some time to practice in similar conditions during the week and worked to prepare the team for the unpredictable winds.
Andover Central took the first game of the doubleheader with a 5-1 win. A four-run fourth inning set the Panthers back as the offense struggled to generate momentum. According to Olmstead, pitching was not as sharp after the second inning, and the offense was making good contact but not finding open grass.
Mitchell Johnson threw 4.1 innings with three strikeouts, but seven walks put him in jams for most of his outing. Andover Central only collected five hits in the ballgame and left six on base.
Luke Westerman gave the Panthers its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double.
The Panthers will play a doubleheader against Campus on the road on April 12.
vs. Andover Central (Game 1: Friday, April 8)
ANDOVER CENTRAL 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 5 5 2
DERBY 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 3
W: Wilson
L: Johnson
2B:Blackman
RBI: Westerman (DRBY); Wilson, Willet (AC)
vs. Andover Central (Game 2: Friday, April 8)
ANDOVER CENTRAL0 0 0 0 0 x x 0 1 3
DERBY0 2 3 2 3 x x 10 17 1
W: Seager (DRBY)
L: Blackman (AC)
2B: Seager, Horn, Klima (DRBY)
3B: Seager (DRBY)
RBI: D. Thatcher 3. Seager 2, Pierce, Horn, Sheldon, Klima, M. Thatcher (DRBY)