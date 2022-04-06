Following an 8-7 walk-off loss to Newton, Derby dominated game two of a doubleheader to split the series with a 15-6 win on April 5.
Braden Horn continued his hot start to the season with three RBIs, while both Saben Seager and Luke Westerman finished with two apiece. Horn picked up five total RBIs across the two games, which gives him a team-leading eight RBIs on the young season.
Derby trailed 1-0 after the first inning before a five-run inning gave the Panthers a 5-1 lead, but the Railers battled back to tie the game at five in the third frame. The Panthers stretched out the lead with a four-run fourth and sealed the game with a six-run sixth inning, including RBIs from five different players.
The Panthers were aggressive on the basepaths, with six stolen bases in the ballgame, and were patient at the plate with nine walks. Derby hitters saw the ball well with 14 hits and only four strikeouts.
Cayden Brown earned the win in a four-inning relief appearance and kept Newton at bay, allowing only one run on two hits with six strikeouts and a walk. The game was called in the sixth inning due to rain.
Newton takes game one with walk-off win
Newton scored four runs in the final two innings to tie the game at seven apiece and completed the comeback on a walk-off in game one. Horn went 3-for-4 with a walk in a two-RBI game.
Mercer Thatcher was tabbed with the loss as Panther pitchers combined for six strikeouts. Starter Clayton Knoblock tossed 1.1 innings and exited the game with three runs on the board, but all were unearned. Westerman picked up innings and went 4.2 innings with two earned runs and four strikeouts and walks.
The Panthers opened the game with a two-run first inning, but the Railer responded with three in the bottom half of the inning, which was the trend for the rest of the game.
Derby took a 5-3 lead in the sixth before Newton tied it up again, heading into the seventh. The Panthers took a two-run lead before the resilient Railer bats sent the game into extra innings with a two-run rally. Newton ended game one with a run in the ninth. Despite outhitting the Railers 12 to nine, the Panthers left nine men on base in the ballgame.
The Panthers return home for a doubleheader against Andover Central on April 8. First pitch from Panther Field is slated for 4 P.M.
vs. Newton (Game 1: Tuesday, April 5)
DERBY 2 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 7 12 3
NEWTON 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 8 9 -
W: Bradshaw
L: M. Thatcher
2B: Horn (DRBY)
3B: Sheldon (DRBY)
RBI: Horn 2, D. Thatcher, Pierce, Sheldon (DRBY)
vs. Newton (Game 2: Tuesday, April 5)
DERBY 0 5 0 4 0 6 - 15 14 3
NEWTON 1 0 4 1 0 0 - 6 6 4
W: Brown
L: N/A
2B: Pierce (DRBY)
3B: Westerman (DRBY)
RBI: Horn 3, Seager 2, Westerman 2, Minton, M. Thatcher, Klima, Jackson (DRBY)