Pushing the tempo has been key for Derby late in the season, and it was crucial in the 83-71 win over Maize South.
It has been a tempo led by its quick guards that slowly wear down opponents. Senior Jameer Clemons capitalized on it late in the game with a 21-point second half to finish with 34 points on the night.
“83 points in 32 minutes, that’s a lot,” head coach Brett Flory said. “Our guys have bought into sharing the ball, moving to get downhill and attacking for good shots. As long as we continue to do that, we are pretty hard to guard with how quick we are. If we can just take care of the ball better, that will give us a real chance in the postseason.”
Senior Trent Parke created a lot of chances inside the lane and was a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line. Senior Deshawne Titus made key buckets with 13 points, including a pair of threes.
Derby came ready to play with an early 9-2 run, but some mistakes helped the Mavericks claw back into the game.
The Panthers held a 37-33 lead at halftime but opened the third quarter with some lazy turnovers to allow Maize South to pull the score to 43-40.
Then came the offensive explosion for the Panthers led by Clemons. The Panthers want on an 11-0 run to hold a 60-50 lead heading into the final quarter.
“We made some adjustments at halftime that helped us,” Flory said. “We were able to get in transition a lot, especially Clemons, and we did a great job finishing. We were able to get loose balls and able to pass it ahead. Credit to Maize South, they kept battling and kept it very competitive.”
Derby had several trips to the free-throw line and went 26-35 from the charity stripe.
Junior Isaiah Atwater and sophomore Michael Kates led the Mavericks with 19 points. Sophomore Deven Butler added a double-digit night for Maize South. Foul trouble hampered the Mavericks in the second half as the Panthers continued to drive the ball into the lane.
The Panthers are guaranteed a home game in the first round of sub-state, but the postseason picture will not be clear until Saturday after a matchup with Hutchinson on Feb. 25.
MAIZE SOUTH 11 22 17 21 71
DERBY 17 20 23 23 83
MAVERICKS: Atwater 19, Kates 19, Butler 10 Steinhoff 8, Homan 6, Clyne 5, Askren 4,
PANTHERS: Clemons 34, Parke 17, Titus 13, Fisher-Brown 8, Brown 4, Thomas 4, Metzger 2, Samè 2.