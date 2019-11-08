Junior quarterback Lem Wash ran for three scores and was joined by senior quarterback Grant Adler with a touchdown pass in its 49-13 win over Wichita West (6-4).
The Panthers are now 10-0 for the third time in four years. It also reaches double-digit wins for the fifth-straight year.
Derby will welcome Manhattan (9-1) to Panther Stadium for a second-straight year. It is the third consecutive season that the two schools will play each other in the playoffs.
Statistical odds would lean in a defense’s favor in 3rd or 4th and long. However, Derby capitalized on five first-half plays that began with third or fourth down and 10-plus yards to gain.
In the final minute of the first quarter, Adler scored on a four-yard run to make it a 14-0 Derby lead with 26 seconds remaining. That came after it converted on 3rd-and-19 on a 46-yard pass to senior wide receiver Jacob Karsak.
Wichita West had Derby on 4th and 13 inside its own 20-yard line, but Adler found junior wide receiver Reid Liston for an 18-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
The Panthers stretched their lead to four scores on a 22-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Cavion Walker. Hopes of a Pioneer comeback were nearly completely erased when they fumbled the ensuing kickoff on their own 2-yard line.
Wash scored following the senior Brecken Kooser fumble recovery, making it a 35-0 lead with seven seconds remaining in the first half.
WIWT: 0 0 7 6— 13
DRBY: 14 21 14 0— 49
1Q-
D: Wash 4-yard run (Simmons kick)… 7-0
D: Adler 4-yard run (Simmons kick)… 14-0
2Q-
D: Liston 18-yard pass from Adler (Simmons kick)… 21-0
D: Walker 22-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 28-0
D: Wash 2-yard run (Simmons kick)… 35-0
3Q-
D: Washington 2-yard run (Simmons kick)… 42-0
D: Wash 7-yard run (Simmons kick)… 49-0
4Q-
WW: Nelson 18-yard run (PAT good)… 49-7
WW: 5-yard touchdown pass (N/A)… 49-13
DERBY TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Wash, 5-11-115-1; Adler, 6-10-106-1, Thatcher, 2-5-12
Rushing: Washington, 20-101-1; Adler, 7-38-1; Wash, 10-27-3; Edwards, 2-6
Receiving: Liston, 4-96-1; Walker, 3-47-1; Karsak, 1-46; Washington, 3-32; Clemons, 1-7; Thummel, 1-5
WICHITA WEST TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Moore, 6-9-99-1; N/A, 1-2(-1)
Rushing: Nelson, 10-40-1; Saunders, 9-17; Moore, 2-9; Parks-Clarke, 2-6; Thomas, 3-6; N/A, 3-3; Ragin, 1-2
Receiving: Saulsberry, 2-58; McCullough, 1-28; Saunders, 1-7; Rivers, 1-1; Johnson, 1-(-1)