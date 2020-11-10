Rewind three years and Derby finds itself in a familiar spot.
After falling to Goddard, 50-20, on Sept. 8, 2017, Derby rattled off 10 consecutive wins to fight its way back to Emporia for the 6A state championship game. Due to a top-heavy Class 6A West, it fell to a No. 5 seed and had to play three playoff road games to make it back to state.
COVID-19 and travel restrictions led to Derby’s matchup with Mill Valley to open the 2020 season. Its 45-14 loss was its worst since dropping the game to Goddard and it started 0-1 for the first time since 2014. After dropping a 36-35 trip to Maize on Oct. 16, it again found itself in a position where the road to state would have to be won away from Panther Stadium.
Following a pair of wins over Wichita Southeast and Gardner-Edgerton, Derby (6-2) will travel to Lawrence (9-0) for a spot in Class 6A sub-state. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
Similar to 2017, Derby’s sectional date was played in Lawrence, but against Free State.
It has been a meteoric rise for Lawrence over the last two seasons. Coincidentally, Derby and Lawrence met as the No. 1 and No. 16 seeds to open the 2018 playoffs. With a roster that was dominated by underclassmen, they’ve now completed the climb to the top of the 6A standings.
It doesn’t come as a surprise to those in Kansas football circles, however, as coach Steve Rampy has put his imprint on the roster. The longtime coach was a part of four state championships at Blue Valley over 25 years. He took the Lawrence job in Dec. 2017.
“That was the best 1-8 team I’ve ever seen coaching,” Clark said. “They had all the pieces, but they were just young. They’re now seniors and have all started for two or three years.”
Lawrence runs a multi-faceted offense, but it flows heavily through senior running back Devin Neal. The Kansas commit becomes the latest regionally known back to go against Derby, rivaling the play of former Topeka star Ky Thomas, who now plays at Minnesota.
Neal commited to the Jayhawks earlier this year after receiving offers from his hometown school, Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska and Oklahoma State. He is ranked No. 134 nationally by 247Sports.com.
It comes as the latest test for a Derby run defense that has been vastly improved since its loss to Maize. Coach Austin Wuthrich’s defense has allowed 399 yards on the ground against Maize South, Wichita Southeast and Gardner-Edgerton, but with 115 total carries, it amounts to just 3.4 yards per attempt.
“We’ve got to be assignment sound,” Clark said. “We need a hat on a hat and we can’t miss tackles. We have to wrap up and swarm the ball because there aren’t too many teams who have been able to shut down Neal with just one guy getting to him.”
2020 DERBY FOOTBALL STATISTICS (THROUGH REGIONALS)
PASSING
Lem Wash, 67-of-97 (69.0%), 902 yards, 12 TD, 5 INT
RUSHING
Dylan Edwards, 134 carries, 1,253 yards, 19 TD, 1 FUM
Lem Wash, 126 carries, 855 yards, 11 TD, 2 FUM
Derek Hubbard, 26 carries, 168 yards, 3 TD
RECEIVING
Reid Liston, 28 catches, 385 yards, 6 TD, 1 FUM
Drake Thatcher, 12 catches, 208 yards, 4 TD
Dylan Edwards, 13 catches, 166 yards, 1 TD
Mercer Thatcher, 5 catches, 60 yards
DEFENSE
Jack Hileman, 2 interceptions
Jace Jenkins, 1 interception
Cason Lindsey, 1 interception
Leshaon Davis, 1 interception
Kaleb Gifford, 1 fumble recovery
Andon Carpenter, 1 fumble recovery
Samuel Same, 1 fumble recovery
TEAM STATISTICS
3,312 yards of offense (414.0 ypg)
2,415 rushing yards (301.8 ypg)
897 passing yards (112.1 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 27-of-58 (46.5%)
4th down conversions: 7-of-15 (46.6%)
Opponent total yards: 1,884 (235.5 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 1,151 yards (143.8 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 733 yards (91.6 ypg)
Opponent 3rd downs: 29-of-86 (33.7%)
Opponent 4th downs: 8-of-20 (40.0%)