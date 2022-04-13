Derby improved to 8-2 on the year in a doubleheader drubbing of Campus on April 12.
The Panthers took a 19-5 win in the opening game and scored eight runs in the sixth inning to take a 15-0 victory in game two.
Senior Saben Seager collected six RBIs across the two games and went 4 for 5 with three doubles in game two. Junior Braden Horn picked up five total RBIs on the day and senior Luke Westerman tallied four in game one.
When it rained, it poured for the Panther offense as Derby only had two scoreless innings and one inning where the offense scored just one run.
The Panthers outscored the Colts 34-5 on the day and had ten different players pick up an RBI.
Westerman, Horn and senior Jaydon Jackson belted home runs in the sweep. Westerman helped spark a three-run first inning for Derby with his first homer of the year in game one. Horn hit a solo homer to kickoff an eight-run sixth inning in game two, while Jackson rounded out the scoring with a three-run, pinch-hit blast.
After a four-run second inning in game one, Derby pitchers responded to hold Campus hitters to only one run in ten innings after that point.
Sophomore Colby Morgan tossed four innings in a win in game one and gave up five runs, one earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Senior Cayden Brown allowed one hit in two innings with a pair of strikeouts in a relief appearance.
Senior Clayton Knoblock recorded the win in game two with a six-inning complete game with ten strikeouts.
vs. Campus (Game One: Tuesday, April 12)
DERBY3 2 4 0 4 6 - 19 22 2
CAMPUS0 4 0 1 0 0 - 5 7 5
W: Morgan (DRBY)
L: NA (CAMP)
2B: D. Thatcher 2, Westerman 2, Horn 2, Pierce, Sheldon, M. Thatcher, Minton (DRBY); Sicard, Buller, Davis (CAMP)
HR: Westerman (DRBY)
RBI: Westerman 4, D. Thatcher 3, Pierce 2, Horn 2, M. Thatcher 2, Minton 2, Seager, Klima, Ruedy (DRBY); Davis 3, Buller 2 (CAMP)
vs. Campus (Game Two: Tuesday, April 12)
DERBY2 1 0 2 2 8 - 15 12 3
CAMPUS0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 3
W: Knoblock
L: Johnson (CAMP)
2B: Seager 3, Minton (DRBY)
HR: Horn, Jackson (DRBY)
RBI: Seager 5, Horn 3, Jackson 3, Minton, D. Thatcher (DRBY)