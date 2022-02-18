Derby caught fire in the final quarter to take a 74-60 win over Campus on Feb. 18.
Senior Deshawne Titus hit a big three in the corner to give the Panthers a 57-49 lead with 6:50 remaining in the clock. From that point, Derby outscored Campus 17-11 to seal the win. Seven of the final points for the Colts came within the last 40 seconds of the game.
The Panthers scored 22 points in the final quarter, led by a 22-point night from junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown and 20 from senior Jameer Clemons.
It was a big win for the Derby seniors, who won at Campus for the first time in their Derby careers. Coach Flory credited Clemons for driving, drawing fouls and creating opportunities for his teammates.
"I thought Clemons was a dog,” head coach Brett Flory said. “When we got on our big run, a lot of that was him attacking, getting to the free-throw line and creating for others…All of our seniors were very hungry to win at Campus. They hadn’t defeated Campus on the road in their careers, so this was a huge win for our seniors.”
Derby and Campus traded baskets for the majority of the first half as both teams wanted to push the tempo early.
However, the most significant run came for Campus as the Panthers were hit with two technical fouls in the second quarter. Junior Zion Young finished the half for Campus with a layup at the buzzer to give the Colts some momentum trailing 36-31.
Derby withstood the opening pressure in the third quarter, but Campus kept the game within reach and even pulled within two in the third quarter before the Panthers went on its big run.
The Colts had big nights from its star players led by Young and senior Aiden Sutter, who had 16 points each. Sophomore Andrell Burton Jr. scored 14 points and was a commanding force in the paint.
Technical fouls were an issue for both teams as seven technicals were dished out throughout the game. The Panthers were tabbed with four, including one by coach Flory.
“It was a wild game and atmosphere,” Flory said. “I don't think I've been a part of a game with that many technical fouls. Some of them were deserved, but I got one; that was my fault. We kind of stopped our own momentum a little bit in the second quarter, putting them at the foul line doing some stupid things.”
It was a physical contest, and the Panthers controlled the boards despite being outsized, which helped Derby pull away late.
“I thought we rebounded the ball really well considering our size,” Flory said. “Offensively, we trusted each other with ball movement and downhill drives which got to them after a while.”
The Panthers are sitting in a good position in the AVCTL and sub-state seeding, but a third Campus-Derby matchup is still in the cards in the postseason.
DERBY 14 22 16 22 74
CAMPUS 13 18 14 15 60
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 22, Clemons 20, Parke 8, Metzger 8, Titus 6, Thomas 4, Samè 2, Brown 1.
COLTS: Sutter 16, Young 16, Burton 14, Jay 6, Pearce 6, Howard 6.