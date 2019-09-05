Lauren Davis and Abbey Simonsen each shot a 52 to take 15th and 16th, respectively, at the annual Derby Invitational. Chloe Johnson shot a 54, giving the Panthers three golfers inside the top 20. The team took fourth and was only 12 strokes away from second place.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS—
- Shaune Lee, Andover Central, 36
- Madison Slayton, Andover, 37
- Alivia Nguyen, Andover, 43
- Tiffany Chan, Andover, 43
- Lexie Ridder, Maize, 43
- Kelsey Hawley, Andover, 44
- Bella Wood, Ark City, 44
- Reaghan Martin, Hutchinson, 45
- Mallory Seirer, Newton, 45
14. Lauren Davis, Derby, 52
15. Abbey Simonsen, Derby, 52
20. Chloe Johnson, Derby, 54
23. Macey Truitt, Derby, 55
29. Allison Keasey, Derby, 58
31. Tori Bell, Derby, 59
33. Katy Johnson, Derby, 60
49. Olivia Mahoney, Derby, 70
TEAM SCORES:
- Andover, 167
- Maize, 202
- Andover Central, 207
- Derby, 213
- Hutchinson, 217
- Eisenhower, 222
- Ark City, 223
- Newton, 229