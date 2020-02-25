A 0-3 stretch is far from ideal for a team chasing the upper ranks of postseason seeding.
Yet at the same time, coach Brett Flory’s team might be as battle-tested as any as it approaches the final three games of the regular season.
Derby (11-6, 6-3) dropped its second game to Campus this past Friday.
The Panthers completed their first of back-to-back weeks of three games, dropping a 73-48 trip to No. 2 BV Northwest on Saturday. Coach Ed Fritz’s crew has won five of the last seven 6A state titles, including three straight.
However, only one of its six losses came against a team that is not currently ranked in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) polls.
“Iron sharpens iron and
that’s why we signed up to play the game at BV Northwest the day after we played Campus,” coach Brett Flory said. “Our guys are fine. We’ve taken a few losses, but most teams that play that schedule would have a few as well. For us it’s all about March and peaking at the right time.”
Current seeding presents a road that could push Derby as high as the No. 4 seed, but would need help with not only losses, but defensive points allowed as well.
Derby drops second straight in Campus rematch
Over half of the 32 minutes played between Derby and Campus were within two possessions.
Unfortunately for the host Panthers, they couldn’t close within four points of their undefeated league rivals in the second half.
Seniors Ladell Clemons and Tre Washington each scored 15 points, but Derby dropped its second-straight league game in its 62-54 loss. It’s also Derby’s second pair of back-to-back losses this season.
“We executed fine and carried out our game plan fine, but to beat them we’re going to have to have a really good day from the perimeter,” coach Brett Flory said. “Ladell stepped up and hit a couple to keep us in it in the first half, but we just didn’t have what we needed offensively to be able to beat them.”
After taking a brief 9-7 lead in the first quarter, Derby saw its league foes take the first of two double-digit leads at 25-15 with 5:43 remaining in the first half. That hole was cut to five as Clemons hit the second of three treys to make it 34-29 Campus at halftime.
A barrage of second-chance points put a damper on Derby’s hopes of an upset in the second half. With three players standing at 6-foot-5 or taller, Campus utilized its size and found ways to keep possessions alive.
Derby also connected on just 6-of-11 free throws in the second half as it tried to penetrate a long, athletic Campus defense.
“If we have the day from 3 that we’re capable of having and a couple of other things go our away, then maybe it ends differently,” Flory said. “Hopefully we’ll keep working.”
The win gave Campus its fourth-straight win in the series. However, Derby holds a 45-13 advantage dating back to the 1990 season.
at BV Northwest (Feb. 22)
DERBY 12 7 13 16 – 48
BVNW 13 18 22 20 – 73
PANTHERS: L. Clemons 9, Ray 7, Araujo 6, Bonner 6, Thomas 5, J. Clemons 5, Parke 3, Karsak 2, Washington 2, Titus 2, Shields 1
HUSKIES: N/A
vs. Campus (Feb. 21)
CAMPUS 14 20 10 19 – 62
DERBY 13 16 6 18 – 54
COLTS: Warrior 13, Florence 13, Sterling Chapman 11, Steele Chapman 9, King 8, Johnson 8
PANTHERS: Washington 15, L. Clemons 15, Ray 10, Thomas 4, Chadwick 4, J. Clemons 3, Bonner 2, Karsak 1
at Salina Central (Feb. 18)
DERBY 21 8 7 20 – 56
S. CNTRL 16 19 11 15 – 61
PANTHERS: Karsak 16, Washington 16, Chadwick 6, Thomas 6, L. Clemons 6, Ray 3, Bonner 3
MUSTANGS: N/A