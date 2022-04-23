The Panthers cruised in a sweep of Maize on April 22. The Derby offense led the way with a 13-2 win in game one, followed by an 18-2 victory to complete the sweep.
Maize held a 1-0 lead in the first inning off an error by Trinity Kuntz, but a 13-run fourth inning was the difference for the Panthers.
After nine straight hits, which included a two-run home run by Kuntz, the Panthers had RBIs by seven different hitters and nearly batted around twice.Kuntz recorded four RBIs in the inning to lead the offensive eruption. Kyler Demel went three for three with three RBIs and started the scoring barrage with a one-run single, and followed suit with a two-run double in the fourth.
Morgan Haupt threw five innings and stuck out seven with four walks. Haupt gave up two runs, none earned, on five hits to record her seventh win of the season.
In game two, the Panthers collected 21 hits in an 18-2 win in four innings. Eight players had a multi-hit game, including a four-for-four night for Rylee Frager. Raegan Jackson, Frager and Canfield each had three RBIs in the nightcap.
The Panthers had six straight hits with two outs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. Addy Canfield highlighted an eight-run second inning with a three-run home run, and Frager picked up one of her three RBIs in a one-run third on a single. Derby rounded out the scoring with a five-run fourth and sealed the game with a scoreless bottom half of the inning.
Canfield gave up a two-run homer in the third, but that was the lone mistake in the outing. In only four innings of work, Canfield struck out three with a walk and five hits.
The Panthers will host Maize South on April 29.
vs. Maize (Game One: Friday, April 22)
DERBY 0 0 0 13 0 X X 13 16 3
MAIZE 1 0 0 1 0 X X 2 5 3
W: Haupt, 7-2 (DRBY)
L: Samek (MZE)
2B: Frager 2, Jackson, Kuntz, Steinert (DRBY)
HR: Kuntz (DRBY)
RBI: Kuntz 4, Demel 3, Frager 2, Canfield, Enslinger, Grady, Jackson
vs. Maize (Game Two: Friday, April 22)
DERBY 4 8 1 5 X X X 18 21 1
MAIZE 0 0 2 0 X X X 2 5 3
W: Canfield, 5-0 (DRBY)
L: Kerbs (MZE)
2B: Jackson 2, Enslinger, Frager, Steinert (DRBY); Smith (MZE)
HR: Canfield (DRBY); Bartlett (MZE)
RBI: Canfield 3, Frager 3, Jackson 3, Kuntz 2, Enslinger 2, Haupt 2, Steinert 2, Kelley (DRBY); Bartlett 2 (MZE)