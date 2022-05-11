Derby softball opened the doubleheader against Hutchinson with a nine-run first inning on its way to a 15-0 win in three innings on May 10. Audrey Steinert gave the Panthers the first hit of the game in the second time through the order in the opening inning with Derby leading 5-0.
Six walks and a hit by pitch to start the game gave the Panthers a 4-0 lead. Addy Canfield recorded a sacrifice fly to score Avery Kelley at third to take a 5-0 lead. An error scored another run, and Rylee Frager hit a two-run single to wrap up a commanding first inning.
It was smooth sailing from that point as Derby added five in the second and one in the third to finish the game via run-rule
Nine different players collected RBIs on only eight hits with nine walks. Raegan Jackson finished with three RBIs going 2-for-2 with a walk afternoon. Steinert went 2-for-2 with a walk with two RBIs and three runs
“Hutchinson struggled in game one and walked six batters in the first inning,” head coach Christy Weve said. “Our girls were patient at the plate, stayed away from the high ball and took advantage of some mistakes."
Morgan Haupt only needed 47 pitches in three innings of game one to earn the win and only gave up two hits with three strikeouts with a walk and a hit batter.
It took a little bit of time to get the bats hot again in game two, but the Panthers completed the sweep with an 11-1 win. The Salthawks held a 1-0 lead until the third inning when a Jackson double after Derby tied the game on an error gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
A second run on an error and a triple by Madi Grady put the Panther offense back on track in the fourth. Rylee Frager added one in the fifth before a five-run sixth inning ended the game. Canfield struck out eight across six innings of work and allowed only one run on three hits. Grady went 2-3 at the plate with a four-RBI game and a pair of triples. Jackson finished the doubleheader with six total RBIs.
Panthers fall short in comeback against Maize South
A valiant comeback was stopped short in the season finale against Maize South on May 11. The Mavericks took an 8-6 win in a resumed game from April 29, where Maize South held a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth before weather postponed the game.
The Mavericks took a 6-2 lead on a two-run double to start the fifth and tacked on two more on an error in the sixth. The bats were held quiet as Derby could not get the last hit to swing the momentum.
Kyler Demel sparked the comeback with a leadoff single through the middle in the seventh and was hit home on a single by Frager. Jackson followed with an RBI triple. After two walks, Canfield pulled the Panthers within two with bases loaded with a two-run single. Grady walked to load the bases again and represented the winning run with one out. Steinert lined out to the shortstop, and a play at third completed the double play, which ended the game.
“This team has great chemistry,” Weve said. “They were down by six and almost pulled off the comeback. Steinert’s hit was a great hit. They just played it really well.”
Canfield was tabbed with the loss and was the original starter in the ballgame before it was postponed. She replaced Haupt in the resumed game and finished with a line of four runs, three earned, on seven hits with a strikeout and a walk. Haupt tossed three innings and allowed four runs, two earned with four strikeouts and two walks.
Derby’s first run came in the first inning with an RBI triple from Jackson. Canfield gave the Panthers its second run in the fourth before the game was postponed.
The Panthers will wait for its regional opponent, but the 17-3 record gives Derby home-field advantage to start postseason play.
vs. Hutchinson (Game One: Tuesday, May 10)
HUTCH 0 0 0 X X X X - 0 2 1
DERBY 9 5 1 X X X X - 15 8 1
W: Haupt, 10-2 (DRBY)
L: Lusk (HUTCH)
2B: Jackson (DRBY)
RBI: Jackson 3, Steinert 2, Canfield, Demel, Enslinger, Frager, Haupt, Kuntz, Portela (DRBY)
vs. Hutchinson (Game Two: Tuesday, May 10)
HUTCH 0 1 0 0 0 0 X - 1 3 4
DERBY 0 0 3 2 1 5 X - 11 10 0
W: Canfield, 7-0 (DRBY)
L: Rehlander (HUTCH)
2B: Jackson (DRBY)
3B: Grady 2 (DRBY); Rehlander (HUTCH)
RBI: Grady 4, Jackson 3, Steinert, Frager (DRBY); Rayl (HUTCH)
vs. Maize South (Wednesday, May 11)
MAIZE S. 1 3 0 0 2 2 0 - 8 12 2
DERBY 1 0 0 1 0 0 4 - 6 10 2
W: Johnson (MZS)
L: Canfield, 7-1 (DRBY)
2B: Lassley, Kratzer, Davison, Stockam (MZS)
3B: Canfield, Frager, Jackson (DRBY); Kratzer (MZS)
RBI: Canfield 3, Frager 2, Jackson (DRBY); Stockham 2, Kratzer 2, Brainard, Lassley (MZS)