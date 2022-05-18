Derby punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 10-0 win in six-innings over Topeka on May 17 behind hot bats and a dominant two-hit shutout by Mitchell Johnson and Cayden Brown.
Saben Seager sparked the offense in game two with a two-run home run to left-center in a four-run first inning.
“Hitting that home run, we didn’t look back after that,” Seager said. “That is what we needed; we needed that spark, the big hit to get us going. It was big to have that in the first inning.”
Seager was a triple away from the cycle but finished game two with a four-for-four day and three RBIs.
The offense was feeling it throughout the lineup with 11 hits in the game Braden Horn, Jaydon Jackson, Kade Sheldon, and Karson Klima all picked up RBIs. Derby took advantage of four Topeka errors, including a little league home run by Mercer Thatcher that scored two in the fifth.
Johnson cruised through his four-inning outing allowing only one hit with five strikeouts and two walks. Brown was lights-out in the final two innings and limited Topeka to only one hit with four strikeouts.
The Panthers also got timely pitching from Luke Westerman and Sheldon in the 5-0 win over Wichita East in the regional semifinal.
“[Westerman] had huge strikeouts in game one, Johnson had some in game two, Sheldon got his and Brown, who has been solid all year, had big strikeouts tonight,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “...It is a team effort, but the guys stepped up today, and there were a lot of guys who stepped up big.”
Westerman provided six innings on one hit baseball with six strikeouts and four walks. Making his first start since his freshman season, Westerman got into some trouble early with three walks in the first inning but kept the Aces at bay with a strikeout to end the inning, which helped him settle in the rest of the game.
“The first inning, I think I was just trying to do too much, and it was just the nerves of the game,” Westerman said. “Once I settled down, it was perfect and turned into a great outing.”
In the third inning, Westerman provided some run support for himself with a two-run double. Braden Horn belted a 2-run home run in the next at-bat to extend the lead. Seager tacked on an RBI in the sixth to add more insurance. Kade Sheldon closed out the game with a clean, one-hit inning that included a pair of strikeouts.
The Panthers will be moving on to the state tournament for the second-straight year, where the squad placed third. This year, the core crew of seniors will be aiming to reach the mountaintop for the first time since 2001.