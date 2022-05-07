Derby baseball swept Salina South with big days at the plate by Camden Cooper and Mercer Thatcher.
Cooper’s two-run double in the second inning was key for the Panthers in a 5-3 win in game one. The Derby offense took a three-run lead into the fourth, but Salina South tied the game with its own three-run inning that featured a two-run double.
The Panthers tallied one run and the fourth and fifth to take a tough opening game. Luke Westerman, Braden Horn and Kade Sheldon all collected RBIs. Karson Klima continued his hot stretch with a two-hit day but was one of 12 Panthers left on base in the ballgame.
Max White earned the win for Derby with five innings with no runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Starter Mitchell Johnson had a short appearance two runs with three strikeouts and a walk.
Mercer Thatcher collected three RBIs in the 7-3 win in game two to complete the sweep. Both Mercer and Drake Thatcher provided the firepower in a three-run third inning that gave Panthers pitchers plenty of insurance to work with.
Horn got the scoring started in the first inning for the Panthers with an RBI single. Derby did all its damage in the first three innings behind the Thatcher duo, Saben Seager, Ryan Pierce and Horn. Derby collected 13 hits on the day with only four strikeouts and left seven on base.
In an effort to rest tired arms, Seager tossed 2.1 innings and was tabbed with two runs in the third inning. Seager struck out three with one walk in his outing, allowing only one hit. Cayden Brown, Mercer Thatcher and Luke Westerman held the Cougars to one run with two strikeouts apiece.
The Panthers will face off against Maize South on May 10 to wrap up the postponed doubleheader before heading into the postseason.
vs. Salina South (Game One: Friday, May 6)
S. SOUTH 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 - 3 5 1
DERBY 0 3 0 1 1 0 0 - 5 8 0
W: White (DRBY)
L: Fries (SS)
2B: Westerman, Cooper, Ruedy (DRBY)
RBI: Cooper 2, Westerman, Horn, Sheldon (DRBY); Fries 2, Herbel (SS)
vs. Salina South (Game Two: Friday, May 6)
S. SOUTH 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 - 3 6 0
DERBY 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 - 7 13 2
W: Seager (DRBY)
L: Davidson (SS)
2B: Klima 2, M. Thatcher, D. Thatcher
RBI: M. Thatcher 3, D. Thatcher, Seager, Pierce, Horn (DRBY); Benoit (SS)