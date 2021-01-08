A difficult second quarter marred Derby’s first game of 2021.
A five-point lead at the start of the quarter evaporated after Maize South hit five 3s, taking the lead for the final 23 minutes of the game.
Junior Fontaine Williams tied a game-high 18 points and was one of three Panthers in double figures, including junior Amari Thomas (11) and senior Isaac Ray (10). However, they couldn’t bounce out of the early funk.
“Maize South deserved to win that game,” coach Brett Flory said. “They were the aggressors from the word go. They played like a team and executed everything coach [Joe] Jackson wanted them to do.”
Derby had five different four-point deficits in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t close the game inside of two possessions.
“It’s difficult to flip a switch when you let another team start playing well,” the Derby coach said. “You have to do something to make the other team play bad and we couldn’t quite do that.”
A Williams 3-pointer was Derby’s lone field goal over the final 5:48 of the second quarter, letting its deficit grow to eight at the break. Maize South sophomore Isaiah Atwater scored eight of his team-high 18 points over the quarter.
Whether it be a look from 3 or finding a crevice inside the paint, Maize South took advantage of a typically stingy Derby defense.
“They executed every single thing they do very, very well,” Flory said. “Our whole deal is energy and forcing other people to play bad, but we haven’t figured out how to do that consistently yet.”
An up-and-down night at the free-throw line (18-of-29) also kept Derby’s offense at bay. A third-quarter stretch of over five minutes without field goals was hampered by missed front ends of a pair of 1-and-1s.
“There is a saying in basketball that ‘the ball don’t lie,’” Flory said. “Shots went in for them because they were playing the right way. Those things don’t go in for you when you aren’t doing the things you should be.”
The schedule doesn’t ease up for Flory’s crew. Dates with returning state qualifier Campus (Jan. 12) and Junction City (Jan. 19) are set, while a potential rematch with Eisenhower or date with Bishop Carroll could come in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions.
“I’m not worried about who we’re playing, I’m worried about us,” Flory said. “The guys really like each other and we’ve had our moments where we’ve gelled together. The moment of making that a regular thing just hasn’t happened yet.”
DERBY: 10 11 12 22— 55
MAIZE SOUTH: 5 24 12 19— 60
PANTHERS: Williams 18, Thomas 11, Ray 10, Barger 8, Clemons 6, Same 2.
MAVERICKS: Atwater 18, Askren 11, Fitchpatrick 10, Scott 9, Clyne 5, Butler 5, Shields 2