The positive of a season restart post quarantine? A fresh start.
The negative of a season restart post quarantine? Recapturing the energy of the season from the previous six games.
Derby (3-5, 2-4 in AVCTL-I) opened its week with an 82-75 win over Newton, but was unable to complete the season sweep of Maize four days later, falling 77-57.
The split set of games drops the Panthers to fifth in the league race, trailing the Eagles and new league squad Maize South by a pair of games.
Derby’s trip to Maize matched the up-and-down nature of its season. Senior guard Blake Chadwick brought a once 16-point deficit to five points, 55-50, early in the fourth quarter.
However, the Eagles outscored the Panthers 22-7 over the final six-plus minutes.
“The big step our team needs to take is learning the difference between competing and playing hard,” coach Brett Flory said. “We’re playing and trying hard, but there is a next level they need to get to in order to compete. That translates to maybe making one or two extra passes when we need a basket. That could translate to getting that stop when we really need it. We have a hard time with scoring runs and one bad thing leads to the next.”
That theme reared its head against Newton, playing arguably some of its most complete basketball through the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 26. A complimentary game of its prestigious havoc defense led to a high-powered attack offensively and a 55-37 lead at the break.
“We had 55 at halftime and we’ve also got some really good shooters who aren’t making shots right now,” Flory said after Tuesday’s win. “If we can get a couple of other guys going … hopefully we can take off.”
The other end of the spectrum brought 3-point shooting from Newton, closing the game within six points in the second half.
“First half, we were terrific and it was the Derby basketball that people have seen before,” Flory said after Tuesday’s game. “It felt great to get back in that mode. Second half, you have to credit Newton a lot.”
at Maize (Jan. 29)
DERBY: 10 15 19 13— 57
MAIZE: 18 17 20 22— 77
PANTHERS: Ray 12, Williams 11, Thomas 11, Barger 9, Chadwick 9, Parke 3, Brown 1.
EAGLES: N/A
vs. Newton (Jan. 26)
NEWTON: 18 14 16 22— 75
DERBY: 24 31 13 14— 82
RAILERS: N/A
PANTHERS: Clemons 17, Williams 16, Chadwick 10, Thomas 10, Parke 9, Titus 9, Ray 7, Barger 4.