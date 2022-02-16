Derby bounced back from a lopsided loss to Andover Central on Feb. 8 with a 72-53 win over Salina South on Feb. 11.
“We had two really good, hard practices,” head coach Brett Flory said. “I thought we regrouped during those practices and got some of our toughness back. We played really well. We were a few silly turnovers away from being able to pull away even more. It was a really big bounce-back win for sure.”
Senior Deshawne Titus led the Panthers with 20 points while both senior Trent Parke and junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 14 points apiece.
The three-ball was falling for Derby. The team hit 11 on the night, led by Titus with six.
Derby jumped out to an early lead, but some carelessness with the basketball allowed the Cougars to pull within two at 13-11 in the first quarter.
“We had command of the game early, but we made just enough mistakes to keep them within striking distance,” Flory said. “In the fourth quarter, in particular, we pulled away when we needed to.”
The Panthers were able to refocus and created separation in the second quarter and took a 33-25 lead at halftime, backed by 11 points by Parke.
Derby dominated the second half to cruise to a win and put the loss to Andover Central to rest. The Panther offense shot well all night and scored 39 points in the second half.
Junior Tejon McDaniel was the primary source of offense for Salina South with 21 points on the night and was the lone player in double digits for the Cougars.
It was the first of three straight road games for the Panthers, and the team is hoping to use the momentum into the final games of the season.
“We are trying to keep the momentum going,” Flory said. “If we are able to win out, the worst we could do is tie for the league title. We would also be in good shape for our sub-state seeding. We aren’t satisfied with where we are at, but our goals for March are still in reach.”
DERBY 13 20 19 20 72
SALINA S 11 14 15 13 53
PANTHERS: Titus 20, Parke 14, Fisher-Brown 14, Clemons 9, Thomas 4, Shields 3, Brown 2, Zerger 2, Samè 2, Chadwick 2.
COUGARS: McDaniel 21, Davidson 7, Purucker 7, Garcia 5, Copes 5, Myers 4, Humphrey 2, Sajdak 1, Kaiser 1.
Derby struggles in 69-47 drubbing from Andover Central
Not much went right for the Panthers in the 69-47 loss to Andover Central on Feb. 8.
The Panthers tied the game at 20-20 in the first half before the Jaguars ended the half on a 14-0 run to take a 34-20 lead into the break. Out of that run, it started to snowball for Derby the rest of the game.
“The issues really started when the game was tied in the first half,” Flory said. “Then we deserted the gameplan, which sparked a 14-0 run. You can’t go brain-dead against good teams, and a big run is what happens when you do.”
Andover Central’s relentless pressure defensively was a significant problem for the Panthers for most of the night. The Jaguars went into a full-court press matched with a 2-3 zone that created extra pressure in the lane.
Derby had some success with midrange shots in the second half to avoid the middle of the zone defense.
Junior Kobe Smith scored 21 points on the night. Smith got a lot of extra attention from Derby defenders, which opened up space for other open players.
The Jaguars had double-digit nights from senior Skyler Clevenger with 15, 14 from junior Chance Gully and 10 points from junior Brian Perry on the night.
Junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown led the Panthers with nine points, and senior Amari Thomas finished with eight on the night.
ANDOVER C 16 18 18 17 69
DERBY 11 9 15 12 47
JAGUARS: Smith 21, Clevenger 15, Gulley 14, Perry 10, Kunz 7, Steward 2.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 9, Thomas 8, Titus 7, Clemons 6, Parke 6, Metzger 5, Brown 2, Samè 2, Zerger 2.