Derby bounced back from a commanding loss to Andover Central on Feb. 8 with a 72-53 win over Salina South on Feb. 11.
"We had two really good, hard practices," head coach Brett Flory said. "I thought we regrouped during those practices and got some of our toughness back. We played really well tonight. We were a few silly turnovers away from being able to pull away even more. It was a really big bounce-back win for sure."
Senior Deshawne Titus led the Panthers with 20 points while both senior Trent Parke and junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 14 points apiece.
The three-ball was falling for Derby and hit 11 on the night led by Titus with six.
Derby jumped out to an early lead, but some carelessness with the basketball allowed the Cougars to pull within two at 13-11 in the first quarter.
"We had command of the game early, but we made just enough mistakes to keep them within striking distance," Flory said. In the fourth quarter, in particular, we pulled away when we needed to."
The Panthers were able to refocus and created separation in the second quarter and took a 33-25 lead at halftime, backed by 11 points by Parke.
Derby dominated the second half to cruise to a win and put the loss to Andover Central to rest. The Panther offense shot well all night and scored 39 points in the second half.
Junior Tejon McDaniel was the primary source of offense with 21 points on the night and was the lone player in double digits on the night.
It was the first of three straight road games for the Panthers, and the team is hoping to use the momentum into the final games of the season.
"We are trying to keep the momentum going," Flory said. "If we are able to win out, the worst we could do is tie for the league title. We would also be in good shape for our substrate seeding. We aren't satisfied with where we are at, but our goals for March are still in reach."
DERBY 13 20 19 20 72
SALINA SOUTH 11 14 15 13 53
PANTHERS: Titus 20, Parke 14, Fisher-Brown 14, Clemons 9, Thomas 4, Shields 3, Brown 2, Zerger 2, Samè 2, Chadwick 2.
COUGARS: McDaniel 21, Davidson 7, Purucker 7, Garcia 5, Copes 5, Myers 4, Humphrey 2, Sajdak 1, Kaiser 1.