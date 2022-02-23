In a west regional that featured seven of the top 10 teams in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s 6A rankings, 12 wrestlers punched tickets to the state tournament.
Freshman Jayden Grijalva (106), junior Cole Molloy (113), junior Braden Tatum (120), junior Layne Sweat (126), sophomore Diego Guana (132), junior Tate Rusher (138), junior Knowlyn Egan (145), junior Troy Allen (152), sophomore Mason Hopper (170), sophomore Peyton Neptune (182), junior Miles Wash (220) and senior Alexander Hurtt (285) will be representing Derby at Hartman Arena.
The Panthers took third overall at the regional behind Dodge City and regional champion Washburn Rural, but Derby had four in the championship finals round. Tatum and Egan were regional champs at their respective weight classes.
“This regional was a meat grinder,” head coach Bill Ross said. “There were five teams within 10 points of each other. Our Derby guys showed up to wrestle. Out of 14 kids, we are taking 12 to state, which is really quite an accomplishment. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort, and everybody gave it 100 percent.”
Wash and Rusher will be looking for some sweet revenge after taking second. Rusher was defeated by Easton Taylor of Manhattan on a 20-6 major decision while Wash lost on a fall to Talique Houston from Manhattan. Both were state placers last season.
Neptune took fourth after losing on a 9-3 decision to Cooper Bogenhagen of Junction City. Guana placed sixth in his weight class after dropping his final match to Layden Blake of Junction City in a fall.
Molloy notched his first state appearance with a fifth-place finish at 113. Grijalva also placed fifth and is the lone Derby freshman to qualify. Hurtt will be making his second trip to state after taking seventh with a 3-0 decision win over Angel Jeronimo of Wichita North.
There is a lot of experience heading to state, and the individuals who are making a first career state appearance are ready to make an impact for the Panthers. Coach Ross is confident that the entire group will be focused and prepared for the tournament.
“As long as we can keep wrestling with heart and keep our minds right, we are right in the mix of it with some of these other teams,” Ross said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity of coaching them, and we’ll see what happens.”
It was a gutsy performance all the way around throughout the regional for the Panthers as injuries started to pile up late in the weekend.
Allen separated his shoulder in warmups on the opening day of the regional but fought through the pain to qualify. According to Ross, Allen had to pop his shoulder back four times in two days. In the consolation semifinal match, Allen showed his determination to win after once again popping his shoulder out while ahead 10-2 in a match against Sammy Christians of Hutchinson.
After athletic trainer Rex Schott put the shoulder back into place, Allen continued the match and moved on to the third-place match, where he took an injury forfeit earning him a fourth overall finish.
Hopper was plagued with two ankle injuries in back-to-back matches, but in the fifth-place match against Logan Nabus of Junction City, he had to be helped off the mat after losing by fall.
The Panthers have had to deal with injuries throughout the year, and the regional was the first time all season that Derby had its full varsity squad. It will be a challenge for the Panthers to get everyone healthy for the final tournament, but coach Ross feels confident the squad will be ready.
The state tournament will take place from Feb. 25-26 at Hartman Arena.