COVID-19 protocols revamped the postseason wrestling schedule and after one week, Derby has 14 athletes still competing for a trip to the 6A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City.

The boys opened the weekend on Friday, Feb. 12 at Wichita Southeast and had nine of its 13 wrestlers qualify for sub-state. The girls followed 24 hours later at the same location and had five advance to next weekend’s sub-state matches.

“This team is battle tested from the regular season and in the postseason,” coach Bill Ross said. “… You qualify for state in this postseason format, you have a really good chance of placing once you get there.”

The weekend was highlighted by first-place finishes from Cody Woods (106, SR), Tate Rusher (126, SO), Cason Lindsey (152, SR) and Treyton Rusher (160, SR). Knowlyn Egan (132, SO) and Miles Wash (182, SO) each lost in the championship match.

Freshman Amara Ehsa (101) highlighted a list of five qualifiers for the Panther girls. She was one of three, including Maddie Snowbarger (132) and Callie Snowbarger (155) to place inside the top three.

“We’re taking two more wrestlers to sub-state than we even had out for the team last year,” Ross said of the girls team. “Now we’ve got five moving on and it tells you where we are in progression of the program.”

An immensely talented field awaits Derby’s boys sub-state qualifiers. On the boys’ side, 53 of the 84 ranked wrestlers in Class 6A will be at Wichita Heights on Saturday. Nine of the 14 weights will have four or more of a possible six ranked wrestlers in their brackets. Only four wrestlers from Saturday’s matches will advance to state.

6A Regional II at Wichita Southeast (Feb. 12)

106: Cody Woods (29-5), 1st

received bye

def. Ezekiel Witt, Junction City, (fall, 3:58)

def. Jonathan Morrisson, Washburn Rural (dec. 7-0)

126: Tate Rusher (27-9), 1st

def. Isaac Perez, Wichita East (fall, 0:54)

def. Ezra Birdashaw, Lawrence Free State (fall, 1:36)

def. Henri McGivern, Washburn Rural (fall, 3:03)

132: Knowlyn Egan (27-9), 2nd

received bye

def. Conner Botts, Washburn Rural (TF 16-1)

lost to Easton Taylor, Manhattan (fall, 3:17)

145: Troy Allen (8-11), 4th

lost to Blaisen Bammes, Manhattant (MD 8-0)

received bye

lost to Trace Lawler, Washburn Rural (fall, 1:33)

152: Cason Lindsey (30-2), 1st

received bye

def. Devin Seibert, Manhattan (fall, 0:57)

def. Nick Vincent, Washburn Rural (fall, 1:53)

160: Treyton Rusher (32-6), 1st

received bye

def. Isaac Sinks, Manhattan (fall, 3:01)

def. Laython Biddle, Lawrence Free State (fall, 4:45)

170: Jace Jenkins (17-10), 3rd

lost to Austin Fager, Washburn Rural (fall, 2:28)

def. Vondonae Williams, Wichita Southeast (fall, 0:18)

def. Logan Nabus, Junction City (TF 17-2)

182: Miles Wash (23-6), 2nd

def. Zion Pete, Wichita Heights (fall, 1:09)

def. Ben DeJesus, Manhattan (dec. 6-2)

lost to Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural (dec. 6-2)

195: Lane Bernstorf (10-13), 4th

def. Zach Agnew, Wichita Southeast (fall, 1:34)

def. Zachary Berry, Wichita Heights (fall, 3:23)

lost to Alex Allison, Lawrence Free State (fall, 4:36)

Other Derby wrestlers…

113: Cole Molloy, 5th

120: Ethan Albright, 5th

138: John Ray, 5th

285: Alex Hurtt, 6th

TEAM SCORES:

1. Washburn Rural, 251.5

2. Derby, 198.5

3. Lawrence Free State, 188

4. Junction City, 186

5. Manhattan, 175

6. Wichita Southeast, 28

7. Wichita East, 20

8. Wichita Heights, 14

6A Girls Division I Regional II at Wichita Southeast (Feb. 13)

101: Amara Ehsa (9-2), 2nd

received bye

received bye

1ST PLACE: lost to Larisa Garcia, Wichita North (fall, 4:46)

109: Clifton Kory (0-2), 5th

received bye

lost to Autumn Kowalski, Wichita South (fall, 0:24)

received bye

115: Alivia Owens (6-11), 4th

received bye

def. Delani Agnew, Wichita Southeast (inj. default)

lost to Charly Goodwin, Junction City (fall, 4:25)

132: Maddie Snowbarger (1-4), 3rd

lost to Jaycee Tyler, Wichita North (fall, 3:05)

received bye

received bye

143: Brenda Santillion (1-10), 4th

lost to Delilah Sherbin, Wichita South (fall, 1:46)

received bye

lost to Aislynn Bailey, Junction City (MD 12-4)

155: Callie Snowbarger (0-8), 3rd

lost to Jennifer Herrera, Wichita South (fall, 2:35)

received bye

received bye

TEAM SCORES:

1. Wichita North, 185

2. Wichita South, 111

3. Salina Central, 82

4. Junction City, 71

5. Andover Central, 56

6. Derby, 53

7. Campus, 39

8. Wichita Southeast, 28

9. Wichita Heights, 27

10. Andover, 14

11. Salina South, 11

