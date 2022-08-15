Jeremy Molloy

Ty Woods (right) and Jeremy Molloy (left) sit mat side at the 2022 state wrestling tournament. Molloy passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 12. 

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

Derby alum and wrestling assistant coach Jeremy Molloy passed away unexpectedly at 46 on Aug. 12. Molloy was a state finalist as a wrestler and a coach on the 2019 state championship team. Many Derby wrestlers considered him to be a fierce competitor and a dedicated mentor. 

“Jeremy taught me to be a physical wrestler and not be afraid,” Molloy’s nephew, Cody Woods, said. “He and my dad were always in my corner throughout my career and [it] was cool because I could always hear Jeremy during my matches.” 

Jeremy Molloy 2

Right to left: Cole Molloy, Jeremy Molloy and Jackie Molloy together at an event at Derby High School. Jeremy Molloy was a former wrestler and coach at Derby. His son Cole is a current Derby wrestler and daughter Jackie was a manager.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

1
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.