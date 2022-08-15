Right to left: Cole Molloy, Jeremy Molloy and Jackie Molloy together at an event at Derby High School. Jeremy Molloy was a former wrestler and coach at Derby. His son Cole is a current Derby wrestler and daughter Jackie was a manager.
Derby alum and wrestling assistant coach Jeremy Molloy passed away unexpectedly at 46 on Aug. 12. Molloy was a state finalist as a wrestler and a coach on the 2019 state championship team. Many Derby wrestlers considered him to be a fierce competitor and a dedicated mentor.
“Jeremy taught me to be a physical wrestler and not be afraid,” Molloy’s nephew, Cody Woods, said. “He and my dad were always in my corner throughout my career and [it] was cool because I could always hear Jeremy during my matches.”
Molloy was a physical wrestler throughout high school from 1990-94, and as a coach he helped many Panther wrestlers take on the mentality of never backing down to any opponent.
“He was all go as a wrestler, and he never backed down from any opponent,” Molloy’s brother-in-law, Ty Woods, said. “He never backed down, not just on the mat, but that is the way he operated.”
His passion for wrestling continued well after his time at Derby, and he expressed his love for wrestling year-round to anyone willing to listen.
“He just had a passion for wrestling,” Ty said. “It didn’t matter who was talking to him; he would tell you all about wrestling. It didn’t matter what time of the year it was or what was going on; that passion showed through.”
Molloy’s son, Cole Molloy was a state placer last season in his first trip to the state tournament, which Woods said was a special moment for the entire family.
“Jeremy was so proud to see Cole do that,” Ty said. “I am happy he got to see that. His eyes were full of tears, and he was so happy for Cole. He loved the title of coach, but Dad was his favorite. He got to see his nephew, Cody, place three times, but when his son placed that was one of the coolest experiences.”
The family spent a lot of time in the wrestling room together and it was a special place for the Molloy/Woods family. Ty and Jeremy were coaches together, Cody and Cole were teammates, and Jackie Molloy and Caitlyn Woods were managers.
“To have his family in the room at the same time was one of the coolest things he got to experience,” Ty said. “He was such a Derby wrestler through and through he was so proud to represent Derby with his family.”
Molloy was rooted in Derby and cheered on the Panthers regardless of the sport.
“Jeremy absolutely loved the community of Derby,” Woods said. “He had a love for Derby athletics, not just wrestling, but all the sports. He loved everything Derby all the way around.”
