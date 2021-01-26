After sweeping Ark City and Newton in its final home duals of 2020-21, Derby went 4-0 in its annual trip to the Emporia Dual Tournament.
Five different Panther wrestlers swept their matches in their trip to Emporia. That includes seniors Cody Woods, Treyton Rusher and Cason Lindsey as well as sophomores Knowlyn Egan and Tate Rusher.
Derby will close its regular season with a trip to the Andover Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 30. The boys will begin the postseason on Friday, Feb. 12, while the girls start on Saturday, Feb. 13.
DUAL #1— vs. Bishop Carroll
106: Cody Woods def. Jackson Riechenberger (fall, 0:17)
113: Sam Gorges def. Lane Sweat (fall, 3:48)
120: Caleb Means def. Ethan Albright (fall, 1:40)
126: Tate Rusher def. Gianni Huerta (fall, 0:59)
132: Knowlyn Egan def. Derek Breese (fall, 0:40)
138: Ryan Pacha def. John Ray (fall, 2:53)
145: Sam Duling def. Troy Allen (dec. 6-0)
152: Cason Lindsey def. Antonio Huerta (fall, 1:19)
160: Treyton Rusher def. Adam Lipinski (fall, 1:12)
170: Jace Jenkins def. Alex Torres (fall, 1:14)
182: Miles Wash def. Andrew Husband (fall, 4:41)
195: Blaise Wood def. Broc Eastman (fall, 2:00)
220: Jack Spottedhorse, OPEN
285: Ben Purvis def. Alex Hurtt (fall, 1:46)
FINAL: Derby 48, Bishop Carroll 33
DUAL #2— vs. Emporia
106: Cody Woods, OPEN
113: Pierce Moore def. Aaden Hope (fall, 1:33)
120: Ethan Albright, OPEN
126: Tate Rusher def. Mauricio Morales (fall, 0:10)
132: Knowlyn Egan def. Aidan Jackson (fall, 3:12)
138: John Ray def. Josiah Huber (fall, 0:51)
145: Troy Allen def. Rogelio Rodriguez (fall, 3:02)
152: Cason Lindsey, OPEN
160: Treyton Rusher def. Alex Redick (fall, 1:26)
170: Ethan Garate def. Jace Jenkins (inj. 0:25)
182: Bobby Trujillo def. Lane Bernstorf (fall, 0:51)
195: Davian White def. Blaise Wood (fall, 1:37)
220: Dylan Stopp, OPEN
285: Diego Flores-Delgado def. Alex Hurtt (fall, 4:28)
FINAL: Derby 48, Emporia 36
DUAL #3— vs. Dodge City
106: Cody Woods def. Dylan Wainscott (fall, 0:35)
113: Lane Sweat, OPEN
120: Frio Vontress def. Ethan Albright (fall, 4:45)
126: Tate Rusher def. Gavin Corral (fall, 1:16)
132: Knowlyn Egan, OPEN
138: Edwin Estrada def. John Ray (fall, 1:45)
145: Rudy Hernandez def. Troy Allen (dec. 8-6)
152: Cason Lindsey def. Jose Medina (fall, 1:33)
160: Treyton Rusher def. Randy Rodriguez (fall, 0:31)
170: Omar Velazquez, OPEN
182: Miles Wash, OPEN
195: Roman Loya def. Blaise Wood (fall, 3:04)
220: Brayan Arrellano, OPEN
285: Angel Aguilera def. Alex Hurtt (fall, 2:09)
FINAL: Derby 42, Dodge City 39
DUAL #4— vs. Junction City
106: Cody Woods def. Ezekiel Witt (fall, 1:26)
113: Zach Petrusky def. Aaden Hope (fall, 1:13)
120: Kayden Blake def. Ethan Albright (fall, 5:38)
126: Tate Rusher def. Patrick Foxworth (dec. 10-7)
132: Knowlyn Egan def. Anthony Petrusky (fall, 0:53)
138: John Ray def. Jaime Villanueva (dec. 11-9)
145: CJ Neuman def. Troy Allen (TF 15-0)
152: Cason Lindsey def. Griffin Bohanan (fall, 1:03)
160: Treyton Rusher def. Jose Padilla (fall, 1:04)
170: Logan Nabus, OPEN
182: Miles Wash, OPEN
195: Isaiah Zinkan def. Lane Bernstorf (fall, 2:58)
220: Blaise Wood def. Judah Peterson (dec. 3-2)
285: Alex Hurtt, OPEN
FINAL: Derby 45, Junction City 29